Do not let his care-free nature and WWE-style theatrics fool you. Pat McAfee did not stumble his way into becoming one of the most popular sports television personalities in the country. It is his raw enthusiasm, undying passion and uncanny ability to connect with people that has helped him craft a wildly successful post-NFL career. All of those qualities are plainly visible in Friday's special edition of College GameDay.

Hours before Notre Dame collides with Indiana in the first round of the College Football Playoff, McAfee is already overflowing with anticipation. The former punter played eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, earning all-Pro honors in 2014 and being named to the Pro Bowl twice. It then goes without saying that The Hoosier State holds a special place in his heart.

McAfee is feeding off South Bend's lively atmosphere, causing many to wonder if he will be able to maintain his rabid energy for the entire show. Ever the showman, he cleverly played both fan bases against each other.

Pat McAfee works the College GameDay crowd

“It started with 133 teams vying for one of these coveted 12 spots for this 12-team playoff, and it came down to two teams in the great state of Indiana kicking this entire thing off,” McAfee exclaimed.

“When you grow up in this state, the Hoosiers might be your basketball team, but Notre Dame has always been your football team. Until this year. Hoosiers said get the Catholics school kids out of our house. We're Hoosier fans now, because {Indiana head coach} Curt Cignetti has a team full of Rudys that have gone on a magical run. And I am so honored to be here. The best year of college football that {it's} ever had is about to have the greatest Playoff it's ever had. And it all starts right here, in front of Touchdown Jesus and these beautiful Irish people.”

McAfee's love for both football and professional wrestling often meld together, and in this case, they produced one heck of a CFP promo. How could you not be fired-up for the upcoming South Bend showdown after hearing such a fervid monologue? McAfee made sure to include his co-workers in on the fun, too.

The analyst and talk show host called Nick Saban “Indiana Jones,” referencing the legendary coach's conspicuous fedora, and then proceeded to shout out the rest of the College GameDay panel. Some people might call him a jester or a clown, but there is no denying the intrigue this man can stir up with his gift of gab.

That is not to say Pat McAfee is merely a shock jock, though. He comes prepared for his job and manages to add enough flare to his insights to keep people engaged. Notre Dame-Indiana is getting the perfect warm-up act, one that packs the excitement the NCAA seeks to evoke from this modified CFP format.