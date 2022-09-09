College Football Odds: Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State prediction, odds and pick – 9/10/2022

A pair of two 1-0 teams go head-to-head for a second straight week of non-conference action as the Arizona State Sun Devils of the Pac-12 travel east to battle it out with the #11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Week 2 is officially here, it is time to check out our college football odds series, where our Arizona State-Oklahoma State prediction and pick will be made.

After much scrutiny during the offseason within the Sun Devils football program thanks to mostly an array of recruiting violations and multiple players transferring out, fifth-year head coach Herm Edwards has been tasked with keeping the boat from rocking. Coming into this one with a 40-3 rout of their neighbors from up north in Northern Arizona, the Sun Devils will certainly be in for a test against an Oklahoma State that could definitely be talented enough to win the Big 12 Conference.

While head coach Mike Gundy would prefer his defense to be more stingy than they were against Central Michigan in week 1 when they allowed 44 total points and nearly 546 yards of total offense to the Chippewas, at least the Cowboys offense was hitting on all cylinders. Conversely, the Cowboys were led by QB Spencer Sanders’ four touchdowns through the air while the offense amassed 531 yards themselves. In preparation for their second game of the campaign versus the Sun Devils, Oklahoma State will try and seek more balance on both sides of the ball.

Here are the Arizona State-Oklahoma State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Arizona State Sun Devils: +11.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State Cowboys: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 57.5 (-106)

Under: 57.5 (-114)

Why Arizona State Could Cover The Spread

Certainly, having your starting quarterback the past couple seasons to an SEC school in LSU is no easy or smooth transition, but the Sun Devils were able to snag a quarterback of their own from that same conference in Emory Jones, who spent the last couple seasons playing his college ball in Gainesville. In fact, Jones wasn’t the only fresh face that is new to the ASU program in 2022. Introducing running back Xazavian Valladay, who has proved to be the Sun Devils’ bell-cow back after he eclipsed the 1,000 rushing yard mark twice during his time at Laramie as a Wyoming Cowboy.

Now in Tempe, Arizona State will look to attack Oklahoma State on the ground in this one. Against NAU, the Sun Devils tallied 267 rushing yards in comparison to 152 yards through the air, further demonstrating ASU’s want to establish a hard-nosed running game. This seems to be the perfect game plan for Arizona State to try and cover the spread versus the Cowboys on Saturday, as Emory Jones is a fairly conservative passer and relies on his legs to make plays on offense.

Not to mention, but the pressure to come out with a convincing win is all on the Cowboys in this one. With OSU expected to be a candidate for some New Year Six bowls this season, the Sun Devils can afford to play lose on the road by playing with house money. If the defense can get a couple of stops early and take the life out of the crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium, then the Sun Devils definitely have what it takes to cover.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

With expectations only mounting in Mike Gundy’s in his eighteenth season as the Cowboys man in charge, Oklahoma State is one of those teams in the Big 12 that could possibly make a run at the College Football Playoff if all things work out accordingly. Remember, this was a team that was literally only a couple plays away in the Big 12 Championship against Baylor a year ago from reaching the playoff. With a plethora of returning talent including quarterback Spencer Sanders, there is a possibility that this could be a special season in Stillwater.

The best chance to cover the spread on Saturday night obviously falls on the shoulders of quarterback Spencer Sanders, as he may be the best dual-threat field general that college football has to offer. With a lively arm and the incredible ability to escape the pocket, Sanders is also equipped with multiple weapons on offense including wideouts John Paul Richardson, Braydon Johnson, and Brenna Presley. This is an offense that scores in bunches in a hurry, so the Cowboys will need to stay ahead of the chains and not get too reliant on the passing game if pounding the rock is proving to be effective against a so-so Sun Devils defensive attack. Additionally, rattling Emory Jones and generating some turnovers on defense will be vital in ensuring that the Cowboys win by at least 11.5 points.

Final Arizona State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Boone Pickens will be rocking under the lights. While ASU has some playmakers, they lack the speed to compete with a team like OSU out on the road. Give me the Cowboys to cover in an impressive way on Saturday night.

Final Arizona State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -11.5 (-110)