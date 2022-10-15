The Arizona Wildcats take on the Washington Huskies. Check out our college football odds series for our Arizona Washington prediction and pick.

Do you like points? Do you like offense? This is probably going to be a game you’ll love.

The Arizona Wildcats have allowed 49 points in two of their last three games. Coach Jedd Fisch has definitely improved his roster this year, but that has been on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, the transfer from Washington State, has paired with a fleet of talented receivers to give Arizona an offense which can light up the scoreboard. Arizona has scored more than 30 points in a majority of its six games thus far this season. That side of the ball has not been the problem.

It’s the defense.

Arizona has allowed 49 points in two of its last three games, the exception being a Colorado team which is one of the worst teams in college football … and Arizona couldn’t hold Colorado under 20 points. Arizona’s run defense is nonexistent. The Wildcats allowed 274 rushing yards to California Golden Bear running back Jaydn Ott in a 49-31 loss in Berkeley a few weeks ago. This past weekend, Oregon moved the ball at will and piled up yards in a 49-22 win over the Wildcats. This is simply an unsustainable course for the Wildcats, whose defense did not spring as many leaks in the first few weeks of the season but has become a complete turnstile in October. It is hard to see how a situation so dire is going to be fixed anytime soon.

Washington’s defensive woes are also profound. The Huskies have given up 40 or more points in each of the last two weeks. What’s worse is that they gave up 45 points to a not-very-good Arizona State team which was playing a backup quarterback, Trenton Bourguet. Washington looked hopelessly out of place and dramatically unprepared for anything and everything Arizona State tried to do. Washington played poorly on defense when giving up 40 points to UCLA on Sept. 30, but the Arizona State game was noticeably worse. The Washington secondary is young and unproven, but the last few games have represented a complete collapse.

The only good news for Washington is that the offense can still score. 38 points should be enough to win games, but it wasn’t last week. If Washington can put up 38 points this week, it will at least force Arizona to be error-free. In truth, Washington might need 49 points to win this game, not 38.

Arizona might need 49 as well. If you like offense, watch this game.

Here are the Arizona-Washington NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona-Washington Odds

Arizona Wildcats: +14.5 (-118)

Washington Huskies: -14.5 (-104)

Over: 72.5 (-114)

Under: 72.5 (-106)

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

The Washington defense is in a state of free-fall. The Huskies’ secondary is awful and lacking in confidence. This problem is not going to be fixed right away. Jayden de Laura is familiar with Washington, having played for Washington State last year. He should have a huge game and should at least be able to keep the game close.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

If Arizona can’t prevent Cal and Oregon from scoring 49 points, it shouldn’t prevent Washington from scoring 49, either. The Huskies’ offense has been regularly good and should be able to score a very, very high number of points.

Final Arizona-Washington Prediction & Pick

Washington’s defense is way too shaky to pick Washington against the spread. Both defenses are way too shaky to pick the under. Go with a double play here: Arizona and the over.

Final Arizona-Washington Prediction & Pick: Arizona +14.5, over 72.5