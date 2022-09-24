The Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Check out our college football odds series for our Arkansas Texas A&M prediction and pick.

Arkansas was sweating like a pig last weekend. The Hogs figured to have a very easy time against FCS school Missouri State. The interesting plot point of the Missouri State game is that the Bears were coached by none other than Bobby Petrino, the disgraced former Arkansas head coach whose affair with athletic department employee Jessica Dorrell and subsequent motorcycle ride created one of the most remarkable soap operas in college sports history. Petrino has carved out a good career strictly in terms of wins, losses, and on-field accomplishments, but his behavior has been appalling for most of his professional life. Losing to Petrino not only would have ruined Arkansas’ season; it would have given Petrino the satisfaction of knowing he himself had struct back at his former employer. It would have been a defeat too bitter for words.

Fortunately, Arkansas woke up just in time. The Razorbacks, trailing in the third quarter, used a kick return for a touchdown and another long touchdown play to survive, 38-27. The sense of relief was palpable, but the Hogs also had to wonder why they played so terribly after notching good wins over Cincinnati and South Carolina to start the season. This game against Texas A&M is very important in terms of getting this team back on track. Last week was technically a win, but it was a losing performance. Coach Sam Pittman has to get his team to focus on the task in front of it.

Texas A&M faced a must-win situation against Miami in Week 3. The Aggies lost to Appalachian State in Week 2 and needed to avoid a two-game home-field losing streak. The Aggies got the job done, which is the main thing. Their defense was outstanding and it never seemed they were in especially deep trouble. However, they scored only 17 points and could not consistently move the ball. Texas A&M’s offense under head coach Jimbo Fisher is noticeably limited; the saving grace was that Miami’s offense was clearly a lot worse. Arkansas, however, has an offense which should pose a much bigger threat to the Aggies.

Here are the Arkansas Texas A&M College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-Texas A&M Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks: +2.5 (-114)

Texas A&M Aggies: -2.5 (-106)

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

Why Arkansas Could Cover the Spread

Arkansas does not have a good pass defense. Missouri State exposed that pass defense. However, Texas A&M does not have a good passing game. The Aggies have struggled to find answers at quarterback and develop the high-octane attack which would make them a national contender and a College Football Playoff threat. This is a really good matchup for Arkansas’ defense, which knows that if it can stop the run, it is unlikely to get burned downfield in the passing game. It can force A&M’s offense into predictable passing situations and dictate how this game is played.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover the Spread

After seeing Arkansas struggle with Missouri State, A&M has to think that its defense can shut down the Razorbacks and win a low-scoring slugfest. Arkansas is showing signs of being fragile. The Hogs never should have allowed Missouri State to push them so hard for a full game. A&M can clearly set a much higher standard than Arkansas.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

The weakness of the Texas A&M passing game won’t expose the weak Arkansas secondary. This is a good matchup for the Hogs, who will win outright.

Final Arkansas-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Arkansas +2.5