With MACtion set to return for the month, the Central Michigan Chippewas will travel to take on the N. Illinois Huskies in a Wednesday night MAC college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Central Michigan-Northern Illinois prediction and pick laid out below.

Central Michigan has struggled to a 2-6 record, losing four of their last five games. The shine on head coach Jim McElwain has seemed to dim a bit, despite the team’s 9-4 record last season. In the 2021 season, Central Michigan won its first bowl game since 2012. This season may end without a bowl bid.

Northern Illinois has also gone 2-6, also losing four of their last five contests. The defending MAC champions have fallen off following a 9-5 record last season. Head coach Thomas Hammock appeared to turn things around last season but has gone 7-19 outside of his 2021 season at Northern Illinois.

Here are the Central Michigan-Northern Illinois college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Central Michigan-Northern Illinois Odds

Central Michigan Chippewas: +5.5 (-110)

Northern Illinois Huskies: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Daniel Richardson started the last nine games of last season and has run away with the starting job in the subsequent seventeen games. Richardson has completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 1,743 yards with thirteen touchdowns and four interceptions. Lew Nichols III leads the team with 469 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Marion Lukes is second with 275 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Central Michigan has totaled 1,057 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns. Carlos Carriere leads the team with 448 receiving yards, ranking second with two touchdown catches. Joel Wilson leads the team with 41 catches and five receiving touchdowns, ranking second with 412 receiving yards. Central Michigan is averaging 25.3 points and 383.6 yards of offense per game.

Defense has been an issue, with the Chippewas surrendering 29.9 points and 368.6 yards of offense per game. Kyle Moretti leads the team with 56 tackles, including three sacks. Thomas Incoom has totaled seven and a half sacks to lead the team, while Central Michigan has totaled 29.5 sacks. Trey Jones and Caleb Spann each have intercepted one pass.

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread

Northern Illinois is the only FBS team to start three different quarterbacks this season, the latest being Justin Lynch. Lynch is the younger brother of NIU legend Jordan Lynch, and transferred in from Temple. The younger Lynch has completed ten of his nineteen passes for 118 yards without throwing a touchdown or interception. Harrison Waylee leads the team with 727 rushing yards, ranking second with five rushing touchdowns. Antario Brown leads the team with six rushing touchdowns and ranks second with 575 rushing yards. Lynch has added two touchdowns on the ground. Cole Tucker leads the team with 37 catches for 570 yards, catching three touchdowns. Kacper Rutkiewicz leads the team with five receiving touchdowns. Northern Illinois has averaged 30.8 points and 397.8 yards of offense per game.

Northern Illinois’ defense has been awful, allowing 33.0 points and 389.1 yards of offense per game. Daveren Rayner leads the team with 71 tackles, including three and a half sacks. Michael Kennedy leads the team with four and a half sacks, while the Huskies have totaled twenty as a team. Eric Rogers leads the team with two interceptions, and four other Huskies have intercepted one each.

Final Central Michigan-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

This one could be a coin flip. Plus, if you be the under in MACtion, ask yourself why you hate joy.

Final Central Michigan-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick: Central Michigan +5.5 (-110), over 56.5 (-110)