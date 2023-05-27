Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

Georgia Tech will look to bounce back from an inconsistent season. We are here to share our college football odds series, while making a Georgia Tech over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Yellow Jackets were all over the place last season. Now, they look to build better results. Georgia Tech started their season by losing their opener 41-10 to Clemson. Then, they defeated Western Carolina 35-17. The Yellow Jackets followed that with a 42-0 defeat at the hands of Ole Miss. Next, they lost 27-10 to UCF and found themselves 1-3. But they went into Pittsburgh and stunned them 26-21 on the road. Next, they followed it with a 23-20 overtime win over Duke. But they struggled offensively in the next showdown, and fell 16-9 to Virginia. Sadly, they fell apart in a 41-16 loss to Florida State. But they defeated Virginia Tech on the road 28-27 in an exciting nail-biter. Regardless, it did not matter, as they fell 35-14 at home to Miami on the following weekend.

Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina 21-17 on the road. However, they ended their season with a 37-14 defeat at the hands of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets finished with a 2-3 record against ranked teams.

The Yellow Jackets lost their best pass rusher to the NFL. Significantly, Keion White has moved onto the NFL, as the New England Patriots drafted him in the second round. The Yellow Jackets will need to fill a void left by a player that had 54 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and 7.5 sacks over 12 games.

Georgia Tech is attempting to rediscover their winning ways. Substantially, they had one losing season between 1997 and 2014. But they have struggled massively since. Somehow, their win total in 2022 was their most since 2018.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 4.5 wins: +110

Under 4.5 wins: -134

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Georgia Tech Can Win 4.5 Games

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The offense was not great in 2022. However, there is some hope for the coming season. Zach Pyron is an uber-talented quarterback. Now, he must improve on his performance from 2022. Pyron completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 565 yards while throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions. However, his season ended thanks to a broken clavicle. Pyron is healthy and will look to make a mark in 2023.

The Yellow Jackets will also welcome two new receivers. Significantly, Dominick Blaylock will transfer over from Georgia. Christian Leary also comes over from Alabama. Ultimately, both hope to make an impact for the Yellow Jackets. Running back Dontae Smith returns for another season. Now, he will hope to improve on a season where he rushed 87 times for 420 yards and five touchdowns while also catching 19 passes for 125 yards. Trey Cooley comes over from Louisville.

The defense has some new transfers that will line up on the defensive line. First, Braelen Oliver comes over from Minnesota. Andre White will also come over from Texas A&M. Therefore, expect both to play an impact on the pass rush. LaMiles Brooks mans the secondary and had 34 solo tackles, three interceptions, and seven pass deflections last season.

Georgia Tech will win five games behind an improved offense. Then, the defense will help them steal a few games.

Why Georgia Tech Can Not Win 4.5 Games

The Yellow Jackets have hope for the season. However, it will take a lot more to improve a unit that was the worst passing offense in the ACC. Georgia Tech also were the worst team in third-down conversions and downfield passing. Likewise, they endured more tackles for a loss than any team and also scored over 16 points just three times. The Yellow Jackets lost their top receiver Nate McCollum to North Carolina. Unfortunately, he will be tough to replace. The offensive line is still in shambles. Yes, they bring back their starters from last season. But the line struggled a lot and could not open up lanes nor protect their quarterback.

The defense was not great, either. Ultimately, they were okay against the pass but the worst against the run. It might hurt even more now that White has moved on to the NFL. They must figure it out quickly.

Georgia Tech will not win five games because the offense is still in flux. Moreover, the defense still is a work in progress.

Final Georgia Tech Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The oddsmakers expect Georgia Tech to regress even more. Likewise, it is easy to see why. They have not brought back much talent and there is no real reason to believe they can suddenly turn things around.

Final Georgia Tech Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 4.5 wins: -134