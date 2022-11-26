Published November 26, 2022

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Check out our college football odds series for our Georgia Tech Georgia prediction and pick.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets trailed North Carolina 17-0 last week. It seemed as though the Jackets had absolutely no chance against Drake Maye, the North Carolina quarterback who had entered the Heisman Trophy conversation. Yet, no one told the Georgia Tech team the game was over … or at least, if anyone did, the Yellow Jackets didn’t listen. They stormed back to win 21-17, shutting out Maye and the Carolina offense in the second half. It was an amazingly resilient display from a team which has spent the past several weeks playing for an interim head coach, Brent Key, after previous coach Geoff Collins was fired. Georgia Tech’s win over North Carolina allows the Jackets to pursue a bowl bid. If they pull off the upset here, they can go bowling.

The problem: The defending national champions of college football are standing in their way.

Georgia Tech has to somehow figure out Georgia, which — in this era of dominance under coach Kirby Smart — has smothered Tech in the Peach State’s main football rivalry. Georgia is a legitimate national juggernaut and, one would think, the favorite to defend its national title in the College Football Playoff. Should Georgia win here, the Dawgs would be in the playoff. They will not get left out if they are 12-1, especially since Ohio State or Michigan will lose a game on Saturday.

Georgia needs to improve its offense in time for the SEC Championship Game against LSU. Georgia scored only 16 points against Kentucky. Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the rest of the offense had an off night. The passing game profoundly struggled and the Dawgs failed to finish drives, something which almost cost them in a narrow four-point win at Missouri earlier in the season. Georgia will need a more polished offensive performance when it plays LSU and then when it enters the playoff. This Georgia Tech game needs to establish good habits.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Georgia NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech-Georgia Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +36.5 (-110)

Georgia Bulldogs: -36.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-114)

Under: 48.5 (-106)

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Georgia Bulldogs didn’t seem to be particularly focused when playing Kentucky. Georgia is still the best team in the country, but it will drift this year in ways last year’s team did not do. Georgia goes through a lot more lulls than it did in 2021. This is how UGA barely beat Missouri earlier in the season. It’s also why Georgia allowed 22 points to Kent State and had a bumpy ride for three quarters at Mississippi State before pulling away in the fourth. These various lulls can enable Georgia Tech to cover the spread.

Why Georgia Could Cover the Spread

The Bulldogs are many miles better than Georgia Tech. They will physically dominate this game from the start. They will get a very big lead in the first half and will probably be able to roll up enough points before garbage time in the final seven or eight minutes of the fourth quarter.

Final Georgia Tech-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Georgia will probably pace itself before the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs will win very comfortably but might not spill the tank in an attempt to humiliate Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets will play hard for 60 minutes, and that might buy them just enough points to cover. Maybe this game will end 42-7.

Final Georgia Tech-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +36.5