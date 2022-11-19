Published November 19, 2022

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Check out our college football odds series for our Georgia Tech North Carolina prediction and pick.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have become one of the most pleasantly surprising teams in college football in 2022. In 2021, North Carolina was the favorite for the ACC Coastal Division championship but face-planted rather spectacularly, finishing with a losing record and getting smashed in a bowl game. This year’s team entered the season with very little publicity or buzz, flying well under the radar while Mario Cristobal and Miami got the lion’s share of attention among ACC Coastal programs. Virginia returned quarterback Brennan Armstrong and figured to have a great offense. Coach Tony Elliott has failed to make use of Armstrong’s talents in a brutal crash-and-burn season for the Cavaliers. Pittsburgh, the defending ACC Coastal champion, has run into a lot of problems with its 2021 quarterback, offensive coordinator, and star receiver all leaving the program for other destinations.

Stepping into the vacuum left behind by those three failed teams, North Carolina has authored a richly impressive season. The Tar Heels have lost only one game, and that came to a non-ACC opponent, Notre Dame. North Carolina has passed every ACC test to this point, and there’s an obvious reason for the Tar Heels’ considerable success in 2022.

Drake Maye has become the elite quarterback many people thought Sam Howell was going to be last year. Maye has found the ability to make big plays in big situations. That’s something which can’t be taught; players either rise to the occasion or they don’t. Maye has been supremely reliable under pressure all season long. He won that close shootout against Appalachian State in early September. He prevailed in close games versus Miami and Duke. He faced an early deficit against Pitt but calmly led his team to a strong comeback and a multi-score victory. Last week, he delivered the goods late against Wake Forest. He is a Heisman Trophy candidate, and he should be.

Georgia Tech has had a miserable season, laboring through a difficult autumn under an interim coach, Brent Key, after previous head coach Geoff Collins was fired. Key has earned the respect and trust of his players, but the offense just hasn’t had enough talent to give this team what it needs in order to be a bowl-worthy team. The new head coach has to come in and immediately upgrade the roster through the transfer portal. It’s just that simple for the Yellow Jackets as they prepare for the offseason.

Here are the Georgia Tech-North Carolina NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech-North Carolina Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +21.5 (-115)

North Carolina Tar Heels: -21.5 (-105)

Over: 62.5 (-112)

Under: 62.5 (-108)

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Tar Heels might get caught looking ahead to their anticipated game versus North Carolina State next week. It’s definitely a trap game for North Carolina. Georgia Tech could take advantage of that fact.

Why North Carolina Could Cover the Spread

Drake Maye is the quarterback of the moment for North Carolina. He has transformed this team in short order. North Carolina has a legitimately high-quality offense. Playing at home, UNC should be able to score more than enough to run away from a Georgia Tech team which can’t score in bunches.

Final Georgia Tech-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Drake Maye is great, but North Carolina will indeed look ahead to N.C. State and play a mediocre game, enabling Georgia Tech to stay close and cover.

Final Georgia Tech-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +21.5