Published November 12, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Check out our college football odds series for our Georgia Mississippi State prediction and pick.

The Georgia Bulldogs are on top of the world right now. They have supplanted the Alabama Crimson Tide as the gold standard in college football — not just in terms of this season, but on a larger level. Alabama was the undisputed reigning king after its 2020 national championship, but Georgia took that crown away by beating the Crimson Tide in last season’s national championship game in Indianapolis. This year, many people expected Alabama to come roaring back and settle the score. The Tide, after all, have ruled the roost in college football over the past eight years. If they didn’t make the national championship game in a given year over the past eight seasons, they made the national title game the next season.

Alabama missed the title game in 2014. It won the national title in 2015. Alabama missed the national title game in 2019. It won the national title in 2020.

Georgia lost to Alabama in the 2017 season’s national championship game, and then narrowly missed beating Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs were close to the Tide, but they couldn’t quite match Nick Saban’s standard. They finally caught and beat Saban last season. Now, Georgia is the clear No. 1 team in the country after its win over Tennessee. Alabama, meanwhile, has lost two games and its out of the playoff hunt. This is Georgia’s world, and it has to be said that if it makes the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff, Alabama won’t be there. Georgia is the overwhelming favorite to win the national title and go back to back, which would put Kirby Smart and his program on a much higher level … like Alabama used to do under Saban, and as Dabo Swinney and Clemson did from 2015 through 2019.

Standing in the way of Georgia is Mississippi State. Mike Leach’s team blew an 18-point lead to Auburn but rallied late to force overtime and then win. Mississippi State lost to Alabama earlier this season and also fell to LSU. Leach wants to pick off a big SEC win this year in order to build momentum heading into the offseason. There’s no bigger win in the SEC than Georgia … if a team can pull it off.

Here are the Georgia-Mississippi State NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Mississippi State Odds

Georgia Bulldogs: -16.5 (-110)

Mississippi State Bulldogs: +16.5 (-110)

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

Why Georgia Could Cover the Spread

The Mississippi State offense is just not a big-league offense. LSU’s defense contained it. Alabama’s defense contained it. Leach offenses generally do not fare well against elite SEC defenses. It has not been pretty, and it has been a trend in Leach’s tenure. It’s really hard to bet against that, just as it’s really hard to bet against Georgia, the clear No. 1 team in college football.

Why Mississippi State Could Cover the Spread

Georgia is ripe for a letdown. It’s human nature. Plus, we have seen Georgia struggle on the road in games it expected to dominate this year, the best example being the 26-22 win at Missouri. If the UGA offense is flat and stagnant, MSU can pull the upset.

Final Georgia-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

This game is very simple: Georgia is totally trustworthy. Mississippi State has potential but has not yet shown it can be trusted. Take Georgia.

Final Georgia-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Georgia -16.5