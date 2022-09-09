The Houston Cougars take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Check out our college football odds series for our Houston Texas Tech prediction and pick.

The Houston Cougars played one of the most thrilling games of Week 1 in this 2022 college football season. Down 21-7 in San Antonio against UTSA, the Cougars battled back to take a late lead against the Roadrunners. UTSA kicked a field goal to force overtime, and then the teams continued to trade punches in a remarkable thriller. Both teams scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion in overtime, extending the game long enough that they reached the mandatory 2-point conversion stage of the proceedings. Houston was able to make one more 2-point try and stuff UTSA’s attempt. Houston 37, UTSA 35, was nonstop entertainment. Now coach Dana Holgorsen has to get his team to decompress from that thriller and recharge for a game against Texas Tech, which defeated Houston early in the 2021 season. The Cougars are seeking revenge here.

Texas Tech has a new head coach this season. Joey McGuire replaced Matt Wells late last season. He didn’t coach the team from the sidelines after being hired. Sonny Cumbie, who was a Wells assistant, guided the Red Raiders through the final few games of 2021. Cumbie is now the head coach at Louisiana Tech.

McGuire was a former assistant of Dave Aranda at Baylor. Being a Dave Aranda assistant is a very significant credential in the college football world, given that Aranda has won a national championship as a defensive coordinator (LSU 2019) and has thrived at Baylor since taking over the job. McGuire was a big part of Aranda’s success at Baylor. He will try to bring his own formula to Lubbock in an attempt to revive the Red Raiders.

The big story in the Texas Tech camp is the injury to Day 1 starting quarterback Tyler Shough, who transferred from Oregon to play for the Red Raiders. There was a big debate in the offseason about Shough’s standing inside the program. Many felt Donovan Smith should have been the starter on opening day. Shough got the nod against Murray State but then got hurt. So, Smith will be the starter for this game. Smith did enter the lineup last year after Wells got fired and Cumbie took over as interim. Tech’s offense improved in the games Smith played, which is part of why it was a surprise Shough got the starting nod for the 2022 opener. Everyone is eager to see if Smith raises the ceiling for this team or is not the answer many people thought he was.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Houston-Texas Tech College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Houston-Texas Tech Odds

Houston: +3.5 (-110)

Texas Tech: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 63.5 (-104)

Under: 63.5 (-118)

Why Houston Could Cover the Spread

If Donovan Smith is not the savior for the Texas Tech offense — contrary to the hopes of Red Raider fans — Houston should be able to win this game. So many uncertainties loom over the Tech offense. Meanwhile, Houston’s ability to come back from a 14-point deficit and beat a good UTSA team on the road says a lot about this team’s resilience and toughness. Houston will definitely be confident entering this game.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover the Spread

If you believe that Donovan Smith is a better quarterback than Tyler Shough, you should feel great about picking Texas Tech to win this game. Houston is a good team, but the Cougars weren’t on top of their game against UTSA and might not be ready to walk into Lubbock for a very motivated Red Raider team which is led by Joey McGuire, a popular and respected coach who has total buy-in from his players.

Final Houston-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Donovan Smith will play well, and that will make the difference in a Texas Tech victory.

Final Houston-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -3.5