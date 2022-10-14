College Football Odds: Miami vs. Virginia Tech prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022

The Miami Hurricanes will travel to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in an ACC college football matchup on Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Miami-Virginia Tech prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami has struggled to a 2-3 record this season, including a current three-game losing streak. In the middle of that losing streak is an embarrassing 45-31 loss at home to Middle Tennessee State. The first conference matchup for Miami was North Carolina, which ended in a 27-24 loss for the Hurricanes.

Virginia Tech has gone 2-4 this season, also heading into this matchup on a three-game losing streak. The team won their first conference matchup with Boston College but has lost the subsequent two conference tilts. New head coach Brent Pry needs to turn things around quickly to earn a bowl berth.

Here are the Miami-Virginia Tech college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami-Virginia Tech Odds

Miami Hurricanes: -7 (-110)

Virginia Tech Hokies: +7 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

There was a ton of optimism surrounding Miami with the praised hire of alum Mario Cristobal. Instead, the team has struggled mightily, and now faces an uphill battle for bowl eligibility. Tyler Van Dyke is in his second season as the starting quarterback for Miami and came to campus with a highly-touted prep reputation. Van Dyke has thrown for 1,305 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish, Jr. leads the team with 378 rushing yards, adding four touchdowns on the ground. Thad Franklin, Jr. has rushed for 17o yards and leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Miami has totaled 756 yards and eleven touchdowns on the ground. Will Mallory leads the team with twenty catches and 242 receiving yards. Key’Shawn Smith and Parrish, Jr. lead the team with two receiving touchdowns. Miami is averaging 32.8 points per game.

Miami’s defense has not matched the success of their offense, allowing 21.8 points per game this season. Corey Flagg, Jr. leads the team with 30 tackles and seven and a half tackles for loss. Miami has sacked their opponents fifteen times this season, led by two and a half from Jahfari Harvey. Kamren Kinchens leads the team with three interceptions, accounting for almost half of the team’s seven interceptions.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread

Grant Wells has been inconsistent this season, throwing for 1,260 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Wells is also third on the team with 113 rushing yards and is tied for first with two rushing touchdowns. Keshawn King leads the team with 257 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Holston is second on the team with 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Hokies have totaled 673 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Kaleb Smith leads the team with 25 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns, the only Hokie with multiple receiving touchdowns. Virginia Tech is averaging just twenty points per game.

Virginia Tech’s defense has been okay, surrendering 26 points per game to their opponents. Dax Hollifield leads the team with 47 tackles, four of which have gone for a loss. The Hokies have sacked their opponents eleven times, with CJ McCray, Cole Nelson, and TyJuan Garbutt each registering two sacks. Keonta Jenkins and Armani Chatman each have one interception on the season.

Final Miami-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

These are two bad football teams, but Miami has the advantage at quarterback.

Final Miami-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Miami -7 (-110), over 46.5 (-110)