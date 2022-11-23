Published November 23, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

Happy Egg Bowl to all who celebrate! The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on their in-state rival Ole Miss Rebels on Thanksgiving night. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Mississippi State-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Mississippi State has gone 7-4 this season, including a 3-4 SEC record. The Bulldogs stomped East Tennessee 56-7 on Senior Day last weekend. At home, Mike Leach’s team has gone 5-1, but away from Starkville just 1-3. All these records can get “thrown out the window” for a rivalry game.

Ole Miss is one game better than their rival, at 8-3 and 4-3 in SEC play. The Rebels are on a disappointing two-game losing streak, the latest being a frustrating 15-point loss to Arkansas. Rumors are swirling around the program and head coach Lane Kiffin, specifically surrounding the open Auburn job.

Here are the Mississippi State-Ole Miss college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Mississippi State-Ole Miss Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs: +2.5 (-110)

Ole Miss Rebels: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

Why Mississippi State Could Cover The Spread

Will Rogers has impressed in his career with the Bulldogs, and this year is no different. Rogers has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,474 yards with 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. Mississippi State actually runs the ball more than most Leach-led teams. Jo’quavious Marks leads the team with 456 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Dillon Johnson is second with 415 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs have totaled 849 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Rara Thomas leads the team with 599 receiving yards, catching six touchdowns. Caleb Ducking leads the team with eight touchdown catches and is second with 450 yards. The Bulldogs have thrown for an impressive 3,533 yards, while Ole Miss has allowed 216.1 passing yards per game to opponents. Mississippi State has averaged 33.5 points and 398.4 yards of offense per game.

The defense has actually been solid for Mississippi State, allowing 24.4 points and 351.7 yards of offense per game. The Bulldogs have sacked their opponents 22 times, led by five from Tyrus Wheat. Ole Miss has only allowed 12 sacks. Emmanuel Forbes leads the team with six interceptions, and Ole Miss has thrown nine.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread

Even after a rough game against Arkansas, Jaxson Dart is enjoying a fine year. Dart has completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,363 yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Dart has also rushed for 552 yards, ranking third on the team. Quinshon Judkins leads the team with 1,385 rushing yards and 16 (!!!) touchdowns. Zach Evans is second with 899 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The Rebels have rushed for 3,061 yards and 31 touchdowns. Good luck stopping that. Jonathan Mingo leads the team with 768 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Malik Heath is second with 754 yards and four touchdowns. The offense has dominated, averaging 35.3 points and 505.5 yards of offense per game.

Surprisingly, defense has not been an issue for the Rebels, allowing 24.2 points and 383.8 yards of offense per game. The Rebels have registered 29 sacks, with Tavius Robinson and Cedric Johnson each totaling four to lead the team. Mississippi State has allowed 22 sacks. Ladarius Tennison has returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Final Mississippi State-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

This game always seems to go over, and the Bulldogs have fewer rumors swirling. I think Ole Miss getting dismantled by Arkansas might be a sign that the team has quit on Kiffin. Look out for that one.

Final Mississippi State-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State +2.5 (-110), over 59.5 (-105)