Published November 12, 2022

By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Nebraska Cornhuskers take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college football odds series for our Nebraska Michigan prediction and pick.

The Michigan Wolverines are just trying to establish good habits and sound fundamentals right now. They are not being tested by the rest of the Big Ten. Everyone in college football knows that Michigan’s season is leading up to the big one against Ohio State in two weeks. The Wolverines might be tempted to look ahead, but they really don’t have that much of a challenge in terms of focusing on the business at hand, for a few basic reasons.

First, the Wolverines know that if they win the games preceding Ohio State, that clash in Columbus will become even bigger. Michigan wants that game to be as big as possible. The Maize and Blue want that game to mean as much as it possibly can. That’s an incentive to do well in the weeks leading up to The Game.

The other obvious point for Michigan is that it hasn’t played as well as it can this year. The Wolverines are winning every game they play, which is certainly great, but other than the Penn State game, in which Michigan dominated a good opponent from start to finish, there haven’t been many instances in which Michigan flexed its muscles for 60 full minutes. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines know they have to improve and evolve right now, if they want to be ready to beat Ohio State. This is why they don’t have to look past Nebraska. It’s why they know they need to play well and build the right habits.

Nebraska hasn’t built the right habits at any point this season. The Huskers won a very ugly game against Rutgers earlier this season, and they also managed to beat Indiana, and that’s about it. In recent weeks, the Huskers established early leads in home games against Illinois and Minnesota, but then their offense fell completely apart in the middle and final thirds of the game. Nebraska played solid football for 20 minutes. That just won’t cut it against virtually any opponent. The fact that Nebraska lost to Northwestern is a reminder of how bad this season has been for the Huskers. The big thing Nebraska fans are waiting for is not a win on the field. It’s a quality new head coach.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Nebraska-Michigan College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Nebraska-Michigan Odds

Nebraska Cornhuskers: +30.5 (-105)

Michigan Wolverines: -30.5 (-115)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

Why Nebraska Could Cover the Spread

The spread is huge, and Michigan — as shown as a 22.5-point favorite against Michigan State, and also against Maryland earlier this season — has not consistently covered in home-field Big Ten games as a large favorite this year. Michigan’s offense is not at the level it needs to be to compete with Ohio State. That can keep the spread under 31, which is all Nebraska needs to cover.

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

Michigan will cover because the Wolverines are aware that they need to improve and play well in order to be ready for Ohio State, as we explained above.

Final Nebraska-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Michigan will win outright, but the Wolverines have not been dependable as a big favorite in their conference this year, including multiple home games earlier in 2022. Michigan wins by 27.

Final Nebraska-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +30.5