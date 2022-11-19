Published November 19, 2022

The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Check out our college football odds series for our Oklahoma State Oklahoma prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had an up-and-down season. They have been wrecked by injuries, which should ultimately make them relatively happy about what they have done in spite of a lot of bad luck. However, it will remain hard for them to shake off “the game that got away.”

Oklahoma State got shut out at Kansas State in a clunker. The banged-up Cowboys, without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, also lost at Kansas. Those losses could be shrugged off because the team was so depleted by key injuries at important positions. However, the loss to TCU really smarts for this group. The Cowboys led by 17 in the first half and 14 in the fourth quarter before falling in double overtime. As we look at the Big 12 race, had Oklahoma State won that game versus TCU — in which it outplayed the Horned Frogs most of the day — the Pokes would have been in good position to make the Big 12 Championship Game. They would have had head-to-head tiebreakers over Texas and Baylor in a possible tie for one of the two slots. If they had defeated TCU, they would have been able to get in over the Horned Frogs with a Baylor win over TCU on Saturday. As things currently stand, Oklahoma State has no shot at the Big 12 title game. Its season comes down to Bedlam, the big rivalry against the Sooners. If Mike Gundy’s team can win here, the offseason will be a lot easier to take.

Oklahoma has to be in full desperation mode. This game is hugely important for first-year coach Brent Venables, who has made some notable mistakes but has also been hampered by injuries. It’s safe to say this is not how anyone in Norman envisioned the 2022 season unfolding. Oklahoma is not yet eligible for a bowl game. It needs to win one of its last two games to achieve that very minimal goal. Not going to a bowl would be a total disaster for OU and Venables, one season after Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to coach at USC.

If OU can’t win Bedlam, it will be an especially harsh and pressure-filled winter for Venables, who has a strong recruiting class coming in but will have to consider coaching staff changes and make big transfer portal acquisitions. Oklahoma lost to West Virginia, the worst team in the Big 12, last week. The Sooners have to wonder why they can’t get their offense and defense to play well in the same game. That has been elusive for this team all season long.

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +7.5 (-120)

Oklahoma Sooners: -7.5 (-102)

Over: 66.5 (-105)

Under: 66.5 (-115)

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys have been a tough team. A lot of college football teams would be 5-5 or 4-6 given the amount and significance of injuries the Pokes have endured. Mike Gundy has this team at 7-3, and it easily could have been 8-2. Oklahoma State’s toughness should enable the Pokes to stay close and cover.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover the Spread

Oklahoma has had a brutal season, but this could be the game in which the Sooners unleash all their frustrations and play a complete game. Given that Oklahoma State is not fully healthy, the roof could cave in on the Cowboys while the Sooners finally play well after weeks of struggles.

Final Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game due to the inconsistency of both teams. If you insist on a pick, go with the underdog getting just over a touchdown against a 5-5 opponent which has not earned the benefit of the doubt.

Final Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +7.5