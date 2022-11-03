College Football Odds: Oregon State vs. Washington prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Oregon State Beavers will travel to take on the Washington Huskies in a Friday night Pac-12 after-dark college football matchup at Husky Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Oregon State-Washington prediction and pick, laid out below.

Oregon State has gone 6-2 so far this season, including a three-game win streak and are now ranked 24th in the nation. Oregon State has now gone 3-2 in the conference but may not have a chance to win the championship in a top-heavy conference. Jonathan Smith has now gotten his alma mater to bowl eligibility for the second season in a row.

Washington has also gone 6-2 this season, winning two in a row and owning a 3-2 conference record. After two seasons at the helm of Fresno State, Kalen DeBoer has turned around a Washington program that experienced some issues under former head coach Jimmy Lake.

Here are the Oregon State-Washington college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-Washington Odds

Oregon State Beavers: +4.5 (-115)

Washington Huskies: -4.5 (-105)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread

Chance Nolan returned to practice this week but will be the backup. Ben Gulbranson will once again get the starting nod, completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 818 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Damien Martinez leads the team with 517 rushing yards, totaling five touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick is second with 356 rushing yards, adding four touchdowns. Jack Colletto leads the team with six rushing touchdowns. The Beavers have totaled 1,559 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Tre’Shaun Henderson leads the team with 34 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns. Anthony Gould is second with 386 receiving yards, also catching three touchdowns. Silas Bolden is tied for the lead with three receiving touchdowns. Oregon State has averaged 32.6 points and 425.0 yards of offense per game.

Oregon State’s defense has been solid, allowing 22.8 points and 350.9 yards of offense per game. Kitan Oladapo leads the team with 46 tackles, including three for a loss and two and a half sacks, which also leads the team. Oregon State has totaled twelve sacks as a team. Ryan Cooper, Jr. and Jaydon Grant lead the team with three interceptions each. Oregon State has totaled ten interceptions.

Why Washington Huskies Could Cover The Spread

Michael Pennix, Jr. has been great since transferring to Washington, completing 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,934 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. Pennix, Jr. has also rushed for two touchdowns. Wayne Taulapapa leads the team with 449 rushing yards, adding four touchdowns. Cameron Davis is second with 329 rushing yards and leads the team with ten rushing touchdowns. Washington has totaled 1,028 rushing yards and nineteen touchdowns. Rome Odunze leads the team with 50 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns. Jalen McMillan is second with 611 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with six touchdown catches. Washington is averaging an impressive 40.4 points and 507.8 yards of offense per game.

Washington has surrendered 27.6 points and 367.0 yards of offense per game. Alex Cook leads the team with 55 tackles, including two and a half for a loss. Bralen Trice leads the team with six and a half sacks, while Jeremiah Martin ranks second with six sacks. Washington has totaled 25 sacks on the season. Asa Turner leads the team with two interceptions, while four other Huskies have totaled one each.

Final Oregon State-Washington Prediction & Pick

Washington has all the advantages, but these are two potent offenses.

Final Oregon State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -4.5 (-105), over 54.5 (-110)