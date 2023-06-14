Rutgers will try to improve after having a bad run in 2022, with some optimism on the horizon. We are here to share our college football odds series, making a Rutgers over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Rutgers Scarlett Knights went 4-8, including 1-8 in the Big Ten. Now, they look to improve upon their showing from a season ago. It started well for the Scarlet Knights, as they produced a 22-21 win on the road against Boston College. Then, they dominated in the following weekend in a 66-7 thrashing of Wagner. Rutgers continued their good start by defeating Temple 16-14 on the road. However, the season fell apart as soon as they started playing some of the elite teams.

It started with a 27-10 loss to Iowa. Then, they struggled offensively while watching their defense fall apart in a 49-10 loss against Ohio State on the road. The next week saw a competitive, gritty battle with Nebraska that ended with a 14-13 loss. However, they ended their losing streak with a 24-17 win over Indiana. But they suffered their most humiliating defeat in recent memory as they fell 31-0 to Minnesota. Next, it got even worse as they acted helplessly as Michigan stomped them 52-7.

Rutgers fell 27-21 on the road to Michigan State in the following week. Likewise, they fell 55-10 to Penn State before finishing the season with a 37-0 shutout defeat at the hand of Maryland on the road. Amazingly, it was the second time a team shut them out in 2022, highlighting their many offensive struggles.

Rutgers did not see much talent leave for the NFL. However, they lost a key player of their defense as the Jacksonville Jaguars took cornerback Christian Braswell in the sixth round with the 202nd pick.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 4 wins: -115

Under 4 wins: -115

Why Rutgers Can Win 4 Games

Rutgers is a team that can dominate really bad teams. Moreover, the defense looks impressive in those matchups. The Scarlet Knights were 3-0 when the team scored at least 21 points. Moreover, they were 4-2 when the offense scored at least 16. It highlights just how good this defense played and how well they can be when firing on all cylinders.

The defense could not contain Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, or Maryland. However, they did well against everyone else. This defense helped keep Rutgers competitive and allowed them to have a chance weekly. Now, they will get talented linebacker Mohamed Toure back, as he returns from a torn ACL injury. His addition to the defense will create significant strides for the pass rush.

But the offense is the squad to watch here. Ultimately, they had some games where they produced. The Scarlet Knights were 4-1 when the running game generated 140 yards or more. Conversely, they were 1-9 when not hitting 100 rushing yards. It goes to 6-1 when rushing for 200+ yards. Ultimately, the key to success will be for Rutgers to run the ball.

Rutgers must avoid bad conference losses. Also, they must win games early again to prevent a lull. The September 16 showdown with Virginia Tech will be something everyone should pay attention to.

Rutgers will win four games if they can establish a ground game. Likewise, the defense must continue to play well.

Why Rutgers Can Not Win 4 Games

If you take out the opening game, the offense averaged just 13 points. Sadly, that will not result in wins. New offensive coordinator Kirk Cirarrocca has work to do. Additionally, there is not much of a running game. Offensive tackle Hollin Pierce is great, but who else can help him anchor this line? The offensive line must protect the quarterback better and create running lanes.

The anemic passing offense will need to perform better. Also, new Western Illinois transfer Naseim Brantley must show he can perform in the Big Ten. He caught 54 passes for 893 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. Now, he must put up those numbers at Rutgers. Losing Willie Tyler to Louisville will hurt them as well.

Rutgers must improve in the third quarter. Somehow, opponents outscored them 103-46. They must do better coming out of the locker room at the half. Likewise, the red zone offense must improve, and the defense must improve after surrendering 95 percent of scoring chances in the red zone.

Rutgers will not win four games, as their offense still has many question marks. Likewise, they are in a tough conference.

Final Rutgers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Rutgers played in a loaded conference. Thus, it is tough to see them emerging unless someone takes the reins at quarterback.

Final Rutgers Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 4 (-115)