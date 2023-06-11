San Jose State looks to prove that last year was not a fluke as they head into the 2023 season. We are here to share our college football odds series, making a San Jose State over-under win total prediction and pick.

The San Jose State Spartans went 7-5, including 5-3 including 5-3 in the Mountain West Conference. Now, they look to build on that momentum and produce another successful season.

The Spartans started the season with a 21-17 victory over Portland State. However, they lost 24-16 to Auburn on the road in the following week. San Jose State defeated Western Michigan 34-6 to bounce back. Next, they defeated Wyoming 33-16 on the road. The Spartans followed this up with a 40-7 thrashing of UNLV. However, they fell 17-10 at Fresno State.

Their game with New Mexico State did not occur as it was canceled. Regardless, they continued on with a 35-28 victory over Nevada. The Spartans followed things with a 28-16 victory over Colorado State. However, they fell 43-27 at San Diego State. San Jose State then lost 35-31 at Utah State. Next, they bounced back with a 27-14 win over Hawaii. San Jose State finished the season with a showdown with Eastern Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, where they fell 41-27.

The Spartans lost one player in the draft as the Dallas Cowboys drafted Viliami Fehoko with the 129th pick in the fourth round. Amazingly, he finished the 2022 season with 69 total tackles. Fehoko finished his college career with 191 tackles, 23 sacks, and 14 pass deflections through 48 games.

Head coach Brent Brennan is back for his seventh season. Now, he is looking for his second straight winning season. After starting 3-22, Brennan has led the Spartans to 24 wins over the past four seasons.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 5.5 wins: -142

Under 5.5 wins: +116

Why San Jose State Can Win 5.5 Games

Quarterback Chevon Cardeiro is amazing. Significantly, he passed for 3,251 yards and 23 touchdowns. Cardeiro also rushed for 265 yards and nine touchdowns. Now, he expects to run it back. Cardeiro is a duel-threat player that can attack in multiple ways. Therefore, expect him to play a significant role in this offense again.

The linebackers are great. Thus, look for Byrum Parham to rise to the occasion again after making 74 stops last season. Former Oregon State standout Matthew Tago is amazing when he can stay healthy. Additionally, Jordan Cobbs and Jordan Pollard can create havoc in the middle of the field, and it is difficult to run against them.

But the secondary is probably one of the strongest parts of this team. Ultimately, cornerback Tre Jenkins had 60 tackles and two interceptions last season. He also has a good running mate in safety Chase Williams, who mans the middle of the field.

San Jose State will win six games because of an exceptional quarterback. Likewise, their defense will produce again to help them win six games.

Why San Jose State Can Not Win 5.5 Games

There are some holes that the Spartans must address. First, who is running the ball? Kairee Robinson is great, as he ran for 752 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, it was not the easiest path rushing behind a small offensive line. 314-pound center Anthony Pardue is the biggest guy on the line. Sadly, the others do not have the bulk to open the lanes consistently.

The Spartans also lost their top targets. Now, wide receiver Justin Lockhart must improve on a season where he had 36 catches. The Spartans want to see him get at least 50 catches and carry the team on his back. Likewise, tight end Dominick Mazotti must stay healthy. Depth and health are essential factors for this team.

The linebackers are still talented. However, the defensive line will suffer. Losing Fehoko and Cade Hall will hurt them. Who will create the pass rush for this squad? The Spartans must figure this out, or opposing quarterbacks will have all day to throw. If they do not, it can be a long season.

San Jose State will not win six games because their offensive line is not big enough to maintain open lanes. Then, their defensive line will not be able to generate a consistent pass rush.

Final San Jose State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The thing they have going for them is a good coach and quarterback. Therefore, expect them to barely creek over the five win mark as they stay competive in the Mountain West Conference.

Final San Jose State Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 wins: -142