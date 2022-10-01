The Stanford Cardinal take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college football odds series for our Stanford Oregon prediction and pick.

Stanford got rocked by Washington last week. The result was bad enough on its own, but then Washington stumbled out of the gate in the first half of its game versus UCLA on Friday night, trailing 26-10 at halftime and then 33-10 early in the second half. Washington did not look like a frontline contender in the Pac-12. Stanford fans who watched that first half must be wondering why they couldn’t make more of a dent in the Washington defense, particularly the Huskies’ young secondary. Stanford was blown away by USC in Week 2, only for USC to then get stuffed by Oregon State in a defense-dominated Week 4 game. The more one sees from Stanford and the rest of the Pac-12, the more one should be concerned about the Cardinal and their evolution in 2022. This is a young team, so it might get better, but the performances against USC and Washington would seem to suggest that the Trees will need a lot of time to become the team they hope to become … maybe into 2023 before we really begin to see some forward steps.

Oregon has bounced back beautifully from its Week 1 loss to Georgia. It is worth saying that just about any team would have lost to Georgia. The real shocker in Oregon’s loss was the non-competitive nature of the game, a 46-point no-show versus the Dawgs. Coach Dan Lanning needed to create a total reset for his team against BYU in Week 3. The Ducks achieved it with a 41-20 win which was far more lopsided than the final 21-point margin indicated. Then Oregon had to go on the road to face Washington State. The Ducks were down 34-22 with four minutes left but responded under pressure with 22 late points for a 44-41 win. Bo Nix is getting the job done at quarterback. He has made some mistakes, but he has overcome them. He is getting great performances from his offensive line and wide receivers. The offense is functioning extremely well, with the sole exception of red-zone possessions. If the Ducks can solve that, there won’t be much of anything else for this team to worry about in the coming weeks.

Here are the Stanford-Oregon NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Stanford-Oregon Odds

Stanford Cardinal: +17 (-110)

Oregon Ducks: -17 (-110)

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

Why Stanford Could Cover the Spread

The Cardinal have been a disappointment so far this season, but we have seen this movie before: An underachieving Stanford team rises up against Oregon and spoils things for the Ducks. It happened last year when the underdog Cardinal knocked off UO in Palo Alto. Stanford has been a thorn in Oregon’s side. It could happen again in this wacky season when so many things don’t make sense. Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is capable of making big plays. It just needs to happen in one game for Oregon to sweat bullets.

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

After rallying against Washington State, this Oregon team has to be more confident than ever. More than that, Washington’s implosion against UCLA shows that Stanford — which got crushed by the Huskies — isn’t a very good team right now. The gap between UO and Stanford is immense, and it will be reflected in the final score.

Final Stanford-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Stanford isn’t good. Oregon is very good. Oregon’s speed is going to make Stanford look very, very slow.

Final Stanford-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -17