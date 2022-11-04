College Football Odds: Top 5 bets for Week 10

Week 10 in college football features some highly anticipated matchups, with potential playoff implications for multiple teams. Let’s continue our college football odds series and take a look at the five best bets for the Week 10 slate, complete with predictions and picks.

Georgia and Tennessee will face off as the Volunteers look to shock the world again, and this game will pair a Heisman Trophy candidate and the country’s second-ranked offense against the third-ranked defense, while Kentucky looks to bounce back from a crippling loss that knocked them out of the Top 25. Some other exciting matchups include Alabama taking on LSU and Clemson taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

All college football odds courtesy of FanDuel

College Football Week 10 Odds

Ohio State over 55.5

Northwestern is allowing 28.4 points per game, ranking 72nd in the country. Ohio State’s offense, leading the nation with an average of nearly 49 points per game, should have a field day on Saturday. There is a legitimate possibility that the Buckeyes could hit this over by themselves.

C.J. Stroud is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, arguably the best, with an elite supporting cast. The Buckeyes have two of the best receivers in the country in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, not to mention Jaxon Smith-Ngiba, who has been injured for most of the season and likely will be on the sideline for this game. TreVeyon Henderson is one of the most explosive running backs in the country and an elite pass catcher out of the backfield, and Miyan Williams is a great complement as a physical, downhill runner.

This pick could easily cash sometime in the third quarter, as Ohio State’s offense is capable of putting up four or five touchdowns in the first half. The Buckeyes would then likely settle into a bit of a prevent defense, allowing Northwestern to score two or three touchdowns.

Ohio State will probably score at least one more touchdown before the starters lock in for a final touchdown drive at the end of the third quarter/start of the fourth quarter to put their exclamation point on the game before taking the rest of the afternoon off.

Estimating conservatively, that’s a realistic path to around 49 points combined at the end of the third quarter, with the possibility for much more. At that point, all that needs to happen is for Ohio State’s second-team offense (which would probably be a top-75 offense on its own) to score one more touchdown, or for Northwestern’s offense to score against Ohio State’s second-team defense.

Kentucky moneyline (-110)

Kentucky got obliterated last week by an elite team, and lost their Top-25 status because of it. Look for them to be angry and out for revenge this week. The Wildcats are a talented team, and quarterback Will Levis, a potential first-round pick, will look to bounce back in a big way.

Missouri is ranked 31st in the country, allowing 22.1 points per game.

Old Dominion moneyline (+134)

Two rules to live by when it comes to betting on sports: Find +EV wagers, and home-field advantage is worth 3-4 points. Marshall is currently a three-point favorite on the road when they travel to Norfolk, Virginia, to take on Old Dominion this weekend. That tells me this game is closer to a coin toss. At close to 50/50 odds, roll with the home team’s moneyline for the plus money odds.

Tennessee-Georgia Over 66.5 (-110)

This is a matchup between two top-five offenses, with Tennessee averaging 47.1 points per game and Georgia averaging 43 points per game. However, both teams have elite defenses, with Georgia ranking third nationally and only allowing 12 points per game. Tennessee is no slouch on that side of the ball, ranking 18th and surrendering 20.6 points per game.

There are so many intriguing storylines for this game. The second-ranked offense facing off against the third-ranked defense. A Tennessee team that just took down Alabama looking to follow that up with a win against Georgia. Alabama has the nation’s sixth-ranked defense, giving up just 16.6 points per game, and Tennessee put up 52 against them last week.

Army-Air Force Over 40.5 (-115)

Both of these teams have decent offenses, with Air Force averaging 28.4 points per game and Army averaging 27.6. However, the real discrepancy between these two teams is on the defensive side of the ball, where Army allows 35.8 points per game and Air Force holds its opponents to just 16.7. Army will still be able to crack 20 points in this matchup, although they might not score much more than that.

However, that would be halfway to the total, and assuming Air Force wins, (they are favored by a touchdown), they’ll need to score at least 21, which cashes the over. If Army is to win outright, which they can do, they’ll have to score a lot more than 20 points, and Air Force will still put points up for themselves against Army’s defense. Air Force has only had three games all season go under this total, while all of Army’s games so far have been over 40 points.