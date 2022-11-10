Published November 10, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The UCF Knights will travel to take on the Tulane Green Wave in a Saturday afternoon top-25 college football matchup at Yulman Stadium. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our UCF-Tulane prediction and pick.

UCF has gone 7-2 to open the season, including a 4-1 conference mark. The Knights are on a two-game winning streak, including a four-point victory over Cincinnati. Away from Orlando, UCF has gone 2-1. In his second season at the helm, Gus Malzahn has his team ready for a second straight bowl appearance.

Tulane has surprised many this season, going 8-1 this season, winning five straight, all in the conference. The Green Wave are undefeated 5-0 in conference play. Head coach Willie Fritz has taken his team to three bowl games but has a chance at a New Year’s Six bowl this season.

Here are the UCF-Tulane college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCF-Tulane Odds

UCF Knights: +1.5 (-110)

Tulane Green Wave: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-106)

Under: 54.5 (-114)

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread

John Rhys Plumlee, a transfer from Ole Miss, has taken over as starting quarterback. Plumlee has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 1,883 yards with eleven touchdowns and six interceptions. Plumlee is also tied for the team lead with 532 rushing yards, ranking second with seven rushing touchdowns. RJ Harvey is also tied for the team lead with 532 rushing yards, adding four rushing touchdowns. Isaiah Bowser has rushed for 503 yards and leads the team with eleven rushing touchdowns. Ryan O’Keefe leads the team with 536 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches. Kobe Hudson is tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns. Javon Baker ranks second with 504 receiving yards, hauling in three touchdown catches. UCF has averaged 35.7 points and 501.0 yards of offense per game.

UCF’s defense has held opponents to 18.8 points and 360.6 yards of offense per game. Jason Johnson leads the team with 83 tackles, including two and a half for a loss. Tre’mon Morris-Brash leads the team with five sacks, while the Knights have totaled sixteen sacks. Divaad Wilson leads the team with three interceptions, while Davonte Brown has intercepted the team’s only other pass.

Why Tulane Could Cover The Spread

Michael Pratt has been solid, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 1,843 yards with fourteen touchdowns and just four interceptions. Tyjae Spears leads the team with 745 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. Pratt is second with 251 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Tulane has totaled 1,622 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns as a team. Duece Watts leads the team with 354 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Tyrick James ranks second with four receiving touchdowns. Jha’Quan Jackson is second on the team with 326 receiving yards, catching two touchdowns. Tulane has averaged 32.9 points and 418.7 yards of offense per game.

Tulane’s defense has been borderline dominant, allowing 16.9 points and 307.3 yards of offense per game. Dorian Williams leads the team with 72 tackles and four sacks, adding an interception. Darius Hodges ranks second with a sack and a half, while Tulan has totaled fourteen sacks. Larry Brooks, Macon Clark, and Jarius Monroe lead the team with two interceptions each. Tulane has totaled eight interceptions as a team.

Final UCF-Tulane Prediction & Pick

This may be one of the better matchups this weekend, and Tulane being at home is an advantage. Look for their winning streak to continue.

Final UCF-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Tulane -1.5 (-108), over 54.5 (-112)