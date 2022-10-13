College Football Odds: UTSA vs. FIU prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022

The UTSA Roadrunners will travel to Miami to take on the FIU Panthers in a Friday night Conference USA college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a UTSA-FIU prediction and pick, laid out below.

UTSA has gone 4-2 this season after going 11-2 in an impressive 2021 season. The Roadrunners have won three straight, after going 1-1 in two overtime games to open the season before losing to Texas in week three. Head coach Jeff Traylor has attracted the attention of big programs with his 23-9 record in his fourth season with UTSA.

FIU has long been a doormat in college football, going 2-3 this season. While the record is not alarming, one of those wins required overtime against FCS Bryant, and FIU only won that one when Bryant failed on a two-point try that would have won the game. Mike MacIntyre was hired to revive this program, but it will be a long rebuild.

Here are the UTSA-FIU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UTSA-FIU Odds

UTSA Roadrunners: -33.5 (-110)

FIU Panthers: +33.5 (-110)

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread

Frank Harris, who is in his fourth season as the starting quarterback for the Roadrunners, has thrown for 1,997 yards, thirteen touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 69 percent of his passes. Harris is also the team’s second leading rusher with 254 yards and is tied for the lead with five rushing touchdowns. Brenden Brady leads the team with 386 rushing yards and is tied with Harris for the lead with five rushing touchdowns. UTSA has gained 888 yards on the ground with thirteen touchdowns. De’Corian Clark leads the team with 618 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 39 catches. Zakhari Franklin is second with 586 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Joshua Cephus, the third-year starter, has hauled in a team-leading 44 catches, totaling 549 yards and two touchdowns. Brady is the only other receiver with over 100 yards, hauling in fourteen catches for 136 yards. UTSA is averaging an impressive 37.3 points er game and 498.3 yards of offense per game.

UTSA has allowed 33 points per game this season, tasking their offense with high-scoring affairs. Jamal Ligon leads the team with 32 tackles, including two quarterback hits and a forced fumble. UTSA has totaled seven sacks as a team, led by one and a half from Brandon Brown. Avery Morris and Dywan Griffin have each intercepted a pass.

Why FIU Could Cover The Spread

Grayson James has taken over starting quarterback duties, throwing for 919 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 62 percent completion percentage this season. James has also added 93 yards on the ground. Lexington Joseph leads the team with 235 rushing yards and a touchdown. EJ Wilson, Jr. is the only other Panther with a rushing touchdown. Tyrese Chambers leads the team with 27 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Both Joseph and Kris Mitchell are second with two receiving touchdowns. Jalen Bracey ranks second with seventeen catches for 126 yards, hauling in the only other touchdown catch. FIU is averaging just 16.6 points per game.

FIU’s defense has been awful, surrendering 38.2 points per game. Demetrius Hill leads the team with 43 tackles, breaking up one pass and forcing a fumble. Shaun Peterson, Jr. leads the team with two sacks, and FIU has totaled eight sacks this season. CJ Christian and Dorian Hall have each picked off a pass for FIU.

Final UTSA-FIU Prediction & Pick

UTSA is very good, but both defenses struggle enough for the over to hit in a lopsided victory.

Final UTSA-FIU Prediction & Pick: UTSA -33.5 (-110), over 63.5 (-110)