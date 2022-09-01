College Football Odds: Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion prediction, odds and pick – 9/2/2022

College football is back and the fans are excited to bet on football! It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Virginia Tech-Old Dominion prediction and pick.

This isn’t a matchup that is going to excite many fans but the Virginia Tech Hokies have a chance to make some noise in the ACC this season. Virginia Tech took down UNC in the first game of the season last year in what was an upset to many. The 2021 season fell through when they lost to Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse three games in a row after starting the season (3-1). They ended the season (6-7) and got smashed in the Pinstripe Bowl to Maryland 54-10.

Old Dominion has a lot to prove heading into this season. After starting the 2021 season going (1-6), they managed to win five straight games to end the season at .500. However, they also lost their bowl game to Tulsa 30-17, in what was the Myrtle Beach Bowl. OD defeated Virginia Tech back in 2018 in a shocking upset. The Monarchs have a completely different schedule this year and will face the University of Virginia in two weeks.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Old Dominion NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-Old Dominion Odds

Virginia Tech: -6.5 (-110)

Old Dominion: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread

It’s a new era for the Hokies as new head coach Brent Pry will be making his debut. He is the former Penn State defensive coordinator and will be a defensive-minded head coach for the Hokies. The defense should improve as they were 7th in total yards allowed and 8th in TDs allowed last season in the ACC. Linebacker Dax Hollifield leads a group of seven returning starters who should provide experience for the unit. Hollifield led the team in tackles last year with 92 and had 4.5 sacks on the season.

Offensively, former Marshall transfer Grant Wells should be the starting QB. If he can improve from his costly turnovers from his time at Marshall, then the offense should improve drastically. He passed for 3,535 yards last year which is a huge upgrade for the Hokies. Virginia Tech was 13th in the ACC in average yards per game last season and now they don’t have to worry about forcing the run game on opposing defenses.

Why Old Dominion Could Cover The Spread

The biggest reason why the Monarchs can be successful offensively is they have 11 starters returning. Quarterback Hayden Wolff will be the starter. He finished the 2021 season just shy of 2k yards passing and 10 total passing TDs. Running back Blake Watson rushed for 1,112 yards last year and OD has two pass catchers who were a big part of their success last season. Wolff was (5-2) as the starter last year and can easily upset the Hokies once again tomorrow night.

Another name to pay attention to is TE Zack Kuntz. Kuntz is a huge boost to the offense as the transfer caught 73 passes last season at Penn State. He had the second most in all of the NCAA last year as only Tre McBride had more last year. McBride won the Mackey Award as the nation’s best TE last season. Kuntz also ended with 692 yards and five touchdowns.

Final Virginia Tech-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

ODU is just (1-12) all-time against Power Five schools with the one win coming against the Hokies back in 2018. Take Virginia Tech to cover this spread on the road and consider taking the over at 48.5 as well.

Final Virginia Tech-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -6.5 (-110); Over 48.5 (-105)