The Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Florida State Seminoles. Check out our college football odds series for our Wake Forest Florida State prediction and pick.

Wake Forest had Clemson in big trouble, if not on the ropes. The Demon Deacons held a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter of a huge Week 4 game. Wake Forest and quarterback Sam Hartman were able to repeatedly strike downfield and expose Clemson’s surprisingly frail secondary. The Deacs were able to pile on the points, which they absolutely had to do in light of the fact that their defensive line was no match for Clemson’s offensive line. Clemson was able to score at will and physically manhandle Wake’s defense, much as it did one year earlier. Wake Forest had to score big to win, and for a period of time, it seemed that was going to happen. However, Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson — late in the fourth quarter — valued running the ball and keeping the Clemson offense off the field more than he prized the need to keep scoring touchdowns. Wake became more conservative, and the Deacs did not score a late-game touchdown after breezing up and down the field for much of the second half. Clemson was able to stop Wake’s offense in the final minute of regulation, forcing a punt and steering the game into overtime. Both teams scored touchdowns on their first possessions. Clemson then scored a touchdown on its second possession and was able to stop Wake’s drive. The Demon Deacons outplayed Clemson for portions of the game but walked away with a bitter 51-45 loss. Wake has to turn the page and fully refocus for this game against Florida State.

The Seminoles are feeling great. They are unbeaten entering the month of October. They have won two very close games over LSU and Louisville, and they blew out Boston College this past weekend. Head coach Mike Norvell has come through in a big way, finally bringing the wins and the improvements FSU fans had been hoping for the past few years. That said, Wake Forest is a better and bigger test than the other teams Florida State has faced thus far in 2022. The Deacs handled the Noles fairly easily one year ago. Seminole players are very much aware of this and know they need to rise to the challenge. Florida State needs to win this game to prove that its resurgence is for real and can be trusted. The Noles will have to play North Carolina State and Clemson later on this season, so even though September was fantastic, this game is needed to sustain momentum.

Here are the Wake Forest-Florida State NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wake Forest-Florida State Odds

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: +6.5 (-110)

Florida State Seminoles: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 64.5 (-105)

Under: 64.5 (-115)

Why Wake Forest Could Cover the Spread

The Demon Deacons could not hold up against Clemson’s physicality. Florida State is not as imposing, which means the Wake Forest defense is not as likely to give up a big point total. Sam Hartman is the best quarterback FSU has faced all season. He should be able to play well, which would enable Wake Forest to cover.

Why Florida State Could Cover the Spread

After Wake Forest’s loss to Clemson, the Demon Deacons could be physically and mentally exhausted. This is the right time for Florida State to play Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons could be worn out after spilling the fuel tank and having nothing left to offer for the Seminoles.

Final Wake Forest-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Wake Forest faces a tough assignment, but the Deacs are a good team, better than any other team Florida State has faced this year. That will matter. This game will be close the whole way and Wake will cover.

Final Wake Forest-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest +6.5