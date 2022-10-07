The Washington Huskies take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our college football odds series for our Washington Arizona State prediction and pick.

There are plenty of amazing facts in the college football world if you study the sport and look at various conferences across the country. There are certainly some remarkable statistics about the SEC, such as Tennessee not winning the conference in 24 years, or Ole Miss being the one SEC West school which has never played in the 30-year-old SEC Championship Game. One can find a lot of eye-popping statistics about the ACC, such as the fact that North Carolina State hasn’t won the ACC title in 43 years (1979), and that Wake Forest has made more appearances in the ACC Championship Game than Miami has since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2004. Everywhere in the country, a regional conference creates its own memorable facts which outsiders might find hard to believe.

Among all the incredible Pac-12 football facts you can come up with, one of the biggest pertains to this weekend’s game between Washington and Arizona State.

Washington has not been consistently strong over the past 21 years, but the Huskies have had some really good teams, such as from 2016 through 2018, when they won at least nine games per season and won two Pac-12 championships and made three New Year’s Six bowl games. Arizona State has not had many good teams over the past 21 years. The Sun Devils were very good in 2007 and in 2013 and 2014, but they certainly haven’t been an annual factor in the Pac-10 and Pac-12. The program is erratic and inconsistent. It’s why college football analysts in the West view the Sun Devil program as a sleeping giant, waiting for the right coach to awaken it. The Washington and Arizona State programs have been relatively even over the past 21 years.

Yet, Washington has not won in Tempe even once in that span of time.

That’s right: Washington’s last win on Arizona State’s home field was in 2001. So, with ASU having just one win and Washington owning just one loss, this would seem to be the time for the Huskies to end this crazy losing streak in suburban Phoenix. Yet, something ridiculous always seems to happen to UW football when it goes down to the desert. We’ll see if this Saturday continues that trend or not.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Washington-Arizona State College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Washington-Arizona State Odds

Washington Huskies: -13.5 (-115)

Arizona State Sun Devils: +13.5 (-105)

Over: 57.5 (-105)

Under: 57.5 (-115)

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies learned a lot about themselves in a loss to UCLA. This team probably thought it was a lot better than it actually is. You should see a much more focused effort from a team which will correct its mistakes and make adjustments. Arizona State’s offensive line is not strong. Washington’s defense should be able to bounce back in this game.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

ASU is not a better team than Washington, but it played well for 2.5 quarters against USC. Washington’s offensive line was bad against UCLA and might not be able to play well enough on the road to create a blowout in this game. ASU quarterback Emory Jones has a chance to make plays with his legs against Washington’s defense, which got torched last week by another mobile quarterback, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Final Washington-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Arizona State has a hex over and against Washington in the desert, and Washington is reeling from its loss to UCLA. Washington probably wins outright, but no one should feel comfortable betting on the Huskies to blow this game wide open. Arizona State was competitive against USC and can probably keep this game close.

Final Washington-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +13.5