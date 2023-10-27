This weekend’s college football slate is highlighted by the PAC-12 showdown between Utah and Oregon, a game that has College Football Playoff implications. While that will undoubtedly be the highlight of the weekend for many people, there are plenty of other games to bet on, plus an opportunity to back the best receiver in college football to have a big day. Keep reading for my best college football picks for this weekend and to our CFB odds series for more on betting around the NCAA!

College Football Odds: Oklahoma at Kansas

Oklahoma: -9.5 (-110)

Kansas: +9.5 (-110)

Both of these teams struggle mightily to defend the pass. Oklahoma is actually slightly better in this department, ranking 90th in the country compared to Kansas, who ranks 103rd. The big difference defensively between these two teams is that Kansas allows 175.7 rushing yards per game, while OU holds opponents to 119.4 yards on the ground.

While both teams are known for putting up big numbers offensively, Oklahoma has done so more consistently and against better opponents. This leads me to believe that Oklahoma's offense is the better of the two. Oklahoma has also performed well against better defenses than they will be facing this weekend, which gives me confidence in a big performance from them.

Not only does Kansas have more to prove offensively than the Sooners, but they are also less effective at stopping the opposing offense. This is not a good combination, and I believe that Oklahoma will run away with this game and win fairly easily. I think that both teams will put up some numbers in the passing game, but eventually Oklahoma's defense will make one key play to slam the door shut in their opponent’s face. Oklahoma will also have a much easier time moving the ball on the ground to move the chains when necessary, complementing their big play ability down the field.

This leads to a more balanced Oklahoma offense which will control this game.

College Football Pick: Oklahoma -9.5 (-110)

College Football Odds: Massachusetts at Army

Massachusetts: +10 (-110)

Army: -10 (-110)

Army’s option offense is ranked in the top 30 nationally, averaging nearly 200 yards per game on the ground. UMass is allowing an average of more than 220 rushing yards per game this season.

This is not a good combination at all for UMass, and I believe they will struggle mightily in this game.

Also, a team with a strong running game is more likely to be consistent and reliable in terms of covering the spread. This is because they are less susceptible to backdoor covers, where the losing team scores at the end of the game to barely cover the spread on what are ultimately meaningless points.

Because Army has an elite running game (and, equally importantly, because Massachusetts struggles so heavily to defend against the run), Army will be able to control the clock and maintain possession late in the fourth quarter, preventing any hopes for UMass to score late in the game.

College Football Pick: Army -10 (-110)

College Football Odds: Oregon at Utah

Oregon: -6.5 (-110)

Utah: +6.5 (-110)

This game is going to be close, and in reality, either team could win. Oregon has an electrifying offense, but Utah has a more than capable offense and an elite defense. Utah is coming off a stunning last-second victory against the USC team that was a preseason favorite for a berth in the college football playoff. With USC all but eliminated from the playoff picture, this matchup may very well determine which one of these teams makes it into the college football playoff.

In a game that can go either way, I’ll take the better-coached team with a home-field advantage and a 7-point buffer all day.

College Football Pick: Utah -6.5 (-110)

College Football Odds: Ohio State at Wisconsin

Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 110.5 receiving yards (-114)

Marvin Harrison Jr. to score 2+ touchdowns (+290)

I like the Buckeyes to win this game fairly easily, but this spread makes me slightly nervous due to the possibility of a backdoor cover by an underrated Wisconsin team, and there is simply no value in a -700 moneyline. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to bet on this game.

I think that Marvin Harrison Jr. will play a big role, recording at least 120 receiving yards and finding the endzone at least once. While I’m not confident enough to bet -200 on the touchdown line, I’ll absolutely take the over on his receiving yards. I think he’ll score a touchdown, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he finds the endzone two or even three times. I’ll also be putting a small wager on two or more touchdowns for significant plus money.

College Football Picks: Marvin Harrison Jr. Over 110.5 receiving yards (-114), Marvin Harrison Jr. to score 2+ touchdowns (+290)