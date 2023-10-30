The first College Football Playoff (CFP) poll will be revealed on ESPN Tuesday night, and it's bound to create immense ridicule and criticism, as it always does. But that's part of the fun of the sport. It's also the beginning of the end of the four-team playoff format when next year the bracket will extend to 12 teams.

Most assume that the CFP poll will be an exact replica of the AP Top 25 poll. But that's not the case. The CFP committee goes by their own criteria that can vary greatly from the AP and Coaches polls. That leaves even more speculation on where exactly these teams could be ranked, and in particular, who will be in the top four.

There are plenty of storylines heading into the first week of the poll. Just going off the past Saturday, how will 10th-ranked Oklahoma fare after their loss to Kansas? Will a one-loss Ole Miss team that's only loss is to Alabama get into the top 10? How will Texas be viewed by the committee as long as Quinn Ewers is sidelined? Is Georgia football really the No. 1 team in the country? Let's get into our College Football Playoff rankings predictions, first with a quick look at 25-11 and then an in-depth look at the top 10.

25. Kansas State (6-2)

24. USC (7-2)

23. Tulane (7-1)

22. James Madison (8-0)

21. Kansas (6-2)

20. UCLA (6-2)

19. Oregon State (6-2)

18. Air Force (8-0)

17. Utah (6-2)

16. Tennessee (6-2)

15. Missouri (7-1)

14. Louisville (7-1)

13. LSU (6-2)

12. Notre Dame (7-2)

11. Ole Miss (7-1)

And now here's the top 10 of these College Football Playoff rankings predictions.

10. Oklahoma (7-1)

The Sooners' football team will more than likely just barely make the top 10 after their upset loss to Kansas last Saturday. Oklahoma was an 8.5-point favorite versus the Jayhawks, and then they got beat 38-33 by Lance Leipold's team. The Sooners aren't out of a playoff opportunity, but they may need a few things to happen to get there.

9. Penn State (7-1)

As we all know, the Big Ten is a three-team conference, at least for this year before leftovers from the Pac-12 make their way over next season. The Nittany Lions were the first to essentially be eliminated from the Big Ten title game when they lost to Ohio State two weeks ago. Their best win so far is over a No. 24 Iowa team in September.

8. Alabama (7-1)

This year's Crimson Tide football team just keeps lingering on and has been slowly making their way back up in the other polls. There's no reason to believe Nick Saban and Alabama won't make it inside the top 10 of the first College Football Playoff poll of 2023. The question is, how long will they stay there with LSU coming up?

7. Texas (7-1)

For the longest time, the Longhorns had the best resume in college football with their win over Alabama on the road. But then the Red River Rivalry game happened against Oklahoma, and now even starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is hurt. For how long, though, is unclear. Texas is still very much alive, but Oklahoma's loss dampens it at least a smidge.

6. Oregon (7-1)

If not for some aggressive fourth-down calls by head coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks' football team could be in the top four. This team, honestly, may be one of the best in the country, as well-rounded as there comes on all sides of the ball. It wouldn't be surprising even to see Oregon ranked above Washington — though that is highly unlikely. Their dominating win over Utah was impressive, while the Huskies have been struggling a bit since their showdown with the Ducks.

5. Michigan (8-0)

This is a very bold prediction, but with everything that is going on around the Michigan football program right now and Jim Harbaugh, the committee could obviously have some major influence on the Wolverines' chance of making the top four. But they could also have good reason for it. Michigan, undefeated, has yet to play a single ranked team, lacking any sort of real challenge as of yet. Don't be surprised if you see the CFP poll committee make an example out of Michigan.

4. Washington (8-0)

The Washington Huskies football team has one of the best wins among the likely playoff teams in the first week of the CFP poll. Beating a No. 8 Oregon football team in a thrilling showdown proved their mettle as a team that can overcome circumstances and play with the best. Also, it doesn't hurt having a Heisman Trophy favorite at quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. to lead them, not to mention some world-class, soon-to-be NFL wide receivers. The Huskies get the No. 4 spot in these College Football Playoff rankings predictions.

3. Georgia (8-0)

Some will likely be shocked if Georgia is not sitting at No. 1. But remember, this isn't about previous results, where they've won back-to-back national championships. This is about the current Georgia football team, the one that won by only seven at Auburn, struggled with South Carolina for a half, Vanderbilt for a little bit, and has playmaking tight end Brock Bowers sidelined. They've also only beaten one ranked team in a then-No. 10 Kentucky. The Bulldogs are still getting in the top four off past merits, but not No. 1 in this College Football Playoff poll.

2. Florida State (8-0)

Some believe that this year's Florida State football team is deserving of the No. 1 spot up to this point in the season. They beat a No. 5 LSU team on a neutral site in Week 1, a team that is now starting to come around again and is ranked No. 18 in the AP poll. But they also have a win over Clemson on the road — even though I'm not sure how much that one helps them now — and beat No. 16 Duke. This is a very talented Seminoles football team that has been rebuilt through Mike Norvell's use of the transfer portal. This team seems for real this season. They respond to everything thrown at them.

1. Ohio State (8-0)

If you're looking for the team that has two of the best wins of the season on their resume, then look no further than the Buckeyes. This Ohio State football team, although facing mostly mediocre Big Ten opponents, had to go into South Bend to face a then-No. 9 Notre Dame squad for an out-of-conference game, took them down to the wire, and walked out with a win. And then two weeks ago, OSU hosted conference rival No. 7 Penn State at home and beat them. No, this isn't the overly dominating offensive-driven onslaught of a team that we've seen in years past from the Buckeyes, but they are good and full of talent on both sides of the ball, including what should be a Heisman finalist in Marvin Harrison Jr.