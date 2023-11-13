After an exciting slate of Week 11 games, what will the Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings look like? Our predictions here.

After closing out Week 11, we're now headed toward the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings, where there's bound to be some shakeups among the top-25 teams. That includes the top-4, who each had their own set of interesting matchups this past weekend. So who moved up or down this week from last? These are our predictions for the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings.

25. NC State (7-3)

24. Oklahoma State (7-3)

23. Tulane (9-1)

22. Kansas State (7-3)

21. Tennessee (7-3)

20. North Carolina (8-2)

19. Iowa (8-2)

18. Utah (7-3)

17. Arizona (7-3)

16. Notre Dame (7-3)

15. LSU (7-3)

14. Oklahoma (8-2)

13. Ole Miss (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

11. Missouri (8-2)

And now here's the top-10 of these College Football Playoff rankings predictions.

10. Oregon State (8-2)

The Beavers walloped Stanford this past weekend, 62-17, and with Penn State and Ole Miss suffering lopsided losses this weekend, it seems only fitting that Oregon State sneak into the top-10 after coming in at No. 12 in last week's College Football Playoff rankings.

9. Louisville (9-1)

The Cardinals were just on the outside looking in in last week's College Football Playoff rankings at No. 11. It's difficult to say if this is really a top-10 team, but with only one loss and likely to be playing for the ACC Championship, that makes them deserving enough. They did just barely beat Virginia, a two-win team, last Thursday, however.

8. Texas (9-1)

This is where it will start to get controversial, and criticism will be spewed at the voters once again. The thing is, Texas hasn't exactly played its best football over the last several weeks. They let TCU come back on them late in Saturday's game, with the Longhorns only winning by three, and that was with Quinn Ewers returning. Texas has three top-25 victories, with their best over the Crimson Tide, yet their other victories were against No. 24 Kansas and an overtime win over No. 23 Kansas State.

7. Alabama (9-1)

As Texas has somewhat regressed since their game against Alabama, the Crimson Tide have done the opposite and have only gotten better. Nick Saban's Alabama football team has now beaten three top-25 teams since facing the Longhorns, all within the top-20. This team just looks better than the Texas team that beat them earlier in the season, especially after throttling Kentucky this weekend, 49-21. They now have a date with Georgia soon to come in the SEC Championship Game.

6. Oregon (9-1)

The only thing keeping the Oregon football team out of the top-4 is their one loss to Pac-12 rival Washington. That's still likely to be the rematch in the Pac-12 Championship in December, so don't count the Ducks out just yet. This team continues to impress and might be the most well-rounded team in the country. Head coach Dan Lanning and his quarterback Bo Nix didn't hold back on USC this past weekend, beating the Trojans 36-27.

5. Washington (10-0)

The Washington football team hasn't always made it the prettiest on their way to 10-0, but nonetheless, they're still undefeated and are at the top of the Pac-12 for the moment. They keep things closer than most would like, even against No. 16 Utah, but as long as Michael Penix Jr. is healthy, this team is in every game.

4. Florida State (10-0)

Florida State had its best challenge in weeks when facing arch-rival the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend. The Seminoles football team was able to hold on in the end, beating the Canes by seven. It's doubtful the voters put much stock into the close game, as surely the weight of facing an arch-rival plays a factor in their voting. Mike Norvell's Florida State football team should still be at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff Week 12 rankings.

3. Michigan (10-0)

Michigan's season finally began on Saturday as they traveled to Penn State to face a then one-loss, No. 10 Nittany Lions team. It mattered not that head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended from the sidelines for the game as he was coming off the tarmac the day before, as the Wolverines football team held nothing back in their 24-15 win over their Big Ten rival. However, this is still the only real competition that Michigan football has faced this season, which will keep them at No. 3.

2. Ohio State (10-0)

Ohio State football did nothing but thrash a lowly Michigan State team at home on Saturday. The Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day certainly did nothing wrong in Week 11. It's just that the team ahead of them is starting to look like the real No. 1 team in the country. Ohio State football still has one of the better resumes in the country.

1. Georgia (10-0)

It took until Week 11, but Kirby Smart's Georgia football team finally looks like they are the real No. 1 team in the country after Saturday's throttling of No. 9 Ole Miss at home. They beat the Rebels 52-17 and looked primed and ready for any and all challengers to come. It certainly didn't hurt that tight end Brock Bowers was back either. The Bulldogs now hold three top-25 wins, with the victory over Ole Miss a top-10 win. Don't be surprised to see Georgia football as No. 1 in the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings.