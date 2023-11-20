What will the Week 13 College Football Playoff Rankings look like? New top 4? Here's our predictions after an interesting Week 12.

As we're entering the final week of the regular season, it's now time to get down to the College Football Playoff rankings predictions for Week 13 just before the official release on Tuesday night. And while there weren't any particular upsets during Week 12, there could definitely be a bit of a shakeup in the top-4 after one team suffered in the worst way possible without actually losing the game.

25. Clemson (7-4)

24. Tennessee (7-4)

23. North Carolina (8-3)

22. NC State (8-3)

21. Tulane (10-1)

20. Oklahoma State (8-3)

19. Kansas State (8-3)

18. Notre Dame (8-3)

17. Arizona (8-3)

16. Iowa (9-2)

15. LSU (8-3)

14. Oregon State (8-3)

13. Oklahoma (9-2)

12. Ole Miss (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

And now here's the top-10 in the College Football Playoff Week 13 rankings predictions.

10. Louisville (10-1)

It took the Cardinals until the very end to hold off Miami at home, but Jeff Brohm's team continues to find ways to win.

9. Missouri (10-1)

Eli Drinkwitz's team continues to be one of the better stories in the SEC this season. Even though they only beat Florida (5-6) by two on a game-winning field goal with five seconds left in the game at home, it shouldn't drop the Tigers out of the top-10.

8. Alabama (10-1)

The separation from the ninth spot to the rest of the pack is massive, starting with the Crimson Tide. Though they had little challenge facing Chattanooga in Week 12, it was another win before Alabama goes into Auburn next week.

7. Texas (10-1)

I picked Texas to drop below Alabama this week just because there's been a lot of love for Alabama lately as they've gotten better, and the Longhorns have more or less skated by. Steve Sarkisian's team still didn't look at its best against Iowa State on Saturday, and they even lost Xavier Worthy in the process. The Longhorns continue to hold out hope that they can get back into the top-4.

6. Oregon (10-1)

Every week Oregon looks more and more like a top-4 team, yet their one lingering loss to Washington keeps hanging above them. Arizona State this past weekend was just another casualty. Bo Nix has been electric and looks more and more like the favorite to win the Heisman. If Oregon keeps winning, it's more than likely they'll get one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff.

5. Florida State (11-0)

Here's where it gets interesting this week. Since the first week of the College Football Playoff rankings, Florida State football has been hanging onto the top-4 spot. And while they still remain undefeated after their win over FCS team North Alabama, they more than likely lost their starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, for the season with a leg injury.

The committee takes injuries into account, but never quite like this one where it's at the very end of the regular season. Some will label this unfair, but at least ranked fifth, the committee will give the Seminoles a chance to prove themselves with their backup quarterback in the last regular-season game against Florida and the ACC Championship against Louisville.

4. Washington (11-0)

At least the committee will have a legitimate excuse for moving Washington football up to the No. 4 spot on Tuesday. With the Huskies' win on Saturday over No. 11 Oregon State, that gives them wins over four ranked teams, and three over the last three weeks.

Many argued that Washington was deserving over Florida State in the first place, so maybe there won't be much argument now given Travis' injury.

3. Michigan (11-0)

Still no Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, still no problem for the Wolverines football team. Even though it wasn't quite as easy as their win over Penn State last week, Michigan was able to hold off a tough Maryland team on Saturday, with more than likely a lot of eyes on the week ahead to Ohio State this upcoming weekend. Harbaugh will yet again not be allowed on the sidelines.

2. Ohio State (11-0)

Speaking of Ohio State football, they likewise stayed undefeated in Week 12, beating Minnesota 37-3, making the showdown this Saturday a likely No. 2 versus No. 3, with the winner moving onto the Big Ten Championship and the loser likely out of the top-4.

Many are still arguing that the Buckeyes should still be No. 1 in the country given that they didn't do anything to remove themselves from the top ranking. But honestly, now that we're at the end point of the season, it's clear who is the best team in the country.

1. Georgia (11-0)

That would be the Georgia Bulldogs, who continue to make history. With their 38-10 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Georgia football extended its winning streak to a staggering 28 games. Many will argue that has not to pertain to this season or that of their two consecutive national championships. But really, it does, and that's definitely a factor that the committee is considering.

However, Georgia is playing at a high level that's deserving of the No. 1 ranking. They've faced and beaten three ranked opponents in as many weeks, with one of those (Missouri) likely still in the top-10 of the College Football Playoff rankings this week.