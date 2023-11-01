Florida State football remains unbeaten and is one of the most dominant teams in college football. As a result, the Seminoles came in at fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings. FSU was proceeded by the Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs, and Michigan Wolverines. This left some Seminole fans up in arms. The reason for their lower ranking was recently revealed though.

Florida State comes in fourth place for the CFP rankings

The Seminoles are ranked below Georgia and Michgian partially because their marquee win was earlier in the year, per Brendan Sonnone. College Football Playoff selection chairman Bob Corrigan elaborated on the matter:

“…the win over LSU, the win against Duke, kind of a front-loaded schedule, if you will, they've looked really good,” Corrigan said.

The number-one-ranked Ohio State football program recently beat Penn State, which had one of the best defenses in the NCAA. Michigan beat TSU early in the season when the Frogged Horns were ranked. However, they also beat Rutgers and Nebraska who are also top defensive teams.

Naturally, the reigning champ Georgia Bulldogs had to have a spot above FSU as well.

The Seminoles will soon face their share of tough defenses. Florida State will play the Pittsburgh Panthers who are hungry for a win after their recent blowout loss. Next, FSU faces the mighty Miami Hurricanes.

If the Florida State football team can continue to do what they have been doing, they will find themselves in a position to take a National Championship. Rankings have credence, but what truly matters is continuing to win.