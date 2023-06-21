The LSU Tigers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Omaha. Our College World Series odds package has our LSU Wake Forest prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU Wake Forest.

This is the leverage game in the other half of the College World Series bracket. Wake Forest has the leverage in this game, meaning that it just has to win once against LSU to advance to the CWS championship round against Florida or TCU.

LSU has to beat Wake not once, but twice, to make the finals. If Wake wins here, the Demon Deacons go straight to the championship round. If LSU wins, the Tigers will create a rematch, which will be a winner-take-all semifinal on Thursday.

Wake Forest defeated LSU 3-2 in the winners' bracket game a few days ago. The two teams were very evenly matched. They both collected only five hits. They both went 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position. The starting pitchers both walked four batters and struck out at least nine hitters. The two bullpens pitched three innings apiece and did not give up many runs. The margin for error was slim, and Wake Forest was able to scratch out a run in the bottom of the eighth to win by one.

Wake Forest has been a clutch team in Omaha. The Deacs have trailed after five and a half innings in each of their first two games in Nebraska. They have not led after seven and a half innings in either of those two games. Yet, they're 2-0 because their bullpen has been great and they have scored go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth in their two wins. We'll see if Wake can keep the magic going.

LSU beat Tennessee 5-0 on Tuesday night to eliminate the Vols and advance to this game. LSU has won twice against Tennessee to reach the last four at the College World Series. LSU now has to beat Wake twice to make the final two.

Here are the LSU-Wake Forest College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: LSU-Wake Forest Odds

LSU: ML (+118)

Wake Forest: ML (-148)

How To Watch LSU vs Wake Forest

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 a.m. PT

*Watch LSU-Wake Forest LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers shut down a very powerful Tennessee batting order twice in this College World Series. They gave up just three runs in their loss to Wake Forest. Their pitching can go head-to-head with anyone at this tournament. If the offense can modestly improve — we're not talking about a 10-run explosion, just a five-run performance — LSU has more than enough pitching to win and put Wake Forest in a difficult spot on Thursday in a potential one-game semifinal showdown.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are owning the big moments in Omaha: two comeback wins, two go-ahead scores in the eighth inning, two lockdown performances from a bullpen which has been perfect this week. Here is the single most amazing fact about the Demon Deacons in their first two wins at the 2023 CWS: They have not yet given up a single run after the third inning. That's correct. In the fourth through ninth innings in each of their first two games — six innings versus Stanford, then six innings versus LSU — Wake has blanked the opposition. It's easy to talk about clutch hitting, but Wake is getting clutch pitching. LSU could not break through in the late innings versus Wake. The Demon Deacons are answering every challenge. It's hard to bet against them.

Final LSU-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

LSU should have at least one really good offensive game against Wake Forest — maybe not two, but at least one. Take the Tigers here, as they try to stave off elimination.

Final LSU-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: LSU ML