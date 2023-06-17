The Stanford Cardinal take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Omaha. Our College World Series odds package has our Stanford Wake Forest prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Stanford Wake Forest.

Stanford and Wake Forest play the first game of the other half of the College World Series bracket. The first half of the bracket involves the quartet of Oral Roberts, TCU, Florida, and Virginia. Stanford and Wake Forest are in the other four-team grouping with Tennessee and LSU.

The winner of this game will go to the winners' bracket and face the Tennessee-LSU winner on Monday night. The loser of this game will slide to the losers' bracket and play the Tennessee-LSU loser on Monday afternoon in Omaha. The stakes are obvious: The loser will have to turn around and win four straight games to make the CWS championship round. The winner gets a chance to become the winners' bracket leader and build maximum leverage in the pursuit of the championship round.

Here are the Stanford-Wake Forest College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: Stanford-Wake Forest Odds

Stanford: +1.5 (+104)

Wake Forest: -1.5 (-135)

Over: 10.5 (-138)

Under: 10.5 (+104)

How To Watch Stanford vs Wake Forest

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread

The Stanford Cardinal showed in the Super Regionals against Texas what they are truly made of. Stanford led Texas 5-2 in Game 1 of the three-game series. The Cardinal dropped a fly ball and coughed up five runs — most of them unearned — to lose 7-5. That kind of defeat would take the life out of a lot of teams. It would have destroyed morale and created a loss of focus heading into Game 2. Instead, Stanford battled back and won the series with victories in Game 2 and Game 3. The Cardinal's pitching really stepped up, and the batting order provided timely hits to keep Texas at bay. The fact that Stanford won was impressive; the way Stanford won was remarkable, and a real indicator of how tough it will be for Wake Forest or anyone else to knock the Trees out in Nebraska.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are not a traditional college baseball superpower the way LSU and Florida are, but they sure are playing like a superpower. They absolutely demolished Alabama in the Super Regionals. They are unloading an offensive barrage against their opponents. The Deacs are making a very difficult sport look very easy. They turn games into batting practice. Stanford has a good pitching staff, but that staff had to work very, very hard to beat Texas, and one has to wonder if those Stanford arms — starters and bullpen — will be fresh enough and sharp enough to handle Wake's deep and balanced batting order.

Final Stanford-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Stanford showed real toughness in the supers against Texas. It could very easily be the case that a team which comes through in a very tough situation might have a level of confidence and belief which spills into the next round of play. Stanford could benefit from the toughness of its series. Yet, there's another interpretation to make: Stanford is exhausted after its rough road, while Wake has been dominating opponents and has no real strain on its pitching staff. We view the latter interpretation as the better one for this game. Take Wake.

Final Stanford-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -1.5