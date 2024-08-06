We wanted to see the Colorado 2024 Season results according to College Football 25 to see how the game thinks the Buffaloes will perform this year. All eyes are on Colorado this year, who hope to improve on their 4-8 record. However, the team faces some difficult opponents this year, all of whom will hope to embarrass the Buffaloes on national television. So let's see how they perform on the virtual field. Disclaimer: Prepare yourselves for a hilarious season simulation.

Colorado Buffaloes 2024 Season Results According to College Football 25

Game 1: vs. FCS Northwest (North Dakota State)

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL FCS NW (NDSU) 0 7 0 0 7 CU 7 13 10 10 40

Of course, our first ever simulation posed a challenge since North Dakota State isn't actually in College Football 25. When trying to download and import NDSU via Team Builder, we had troubles re-creating the full 2024 schedule in Online Dynasty. Not all matchups were the same and others were locked, meaning we ouldn't edit them. Therefore, we had to bite the bullet and stick with FCS Northwest

Regardless, Colorado had no difficulty defeating their opponent and earning their first win of the season. QB Shedeur Sanders completed 18 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. Travis Hunter also popped off, scoring a 75-yard receiving touchdown halfway through the first quarter. On defense, the team limited the opposing QB to just 97 passing yards on 22 attempts.

Record: 1-0

Game 2: @ Nebraska

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CU 0 0 7 0 7 NEB 7 0 7 7 21

Despite a strong offensive effort from Colorado in Week 1, they struggled agains the Cornhuskers in Week 2. Shedeur Sanders threw two interceptions on a day where he completed over 67% of his passes. The team's only touchdown came in the form of a 66-yard punt return from Lajohntay Wester at the end of the third quarter.

Nebraska, meanwhile, dominated in time of possession and third-down conversions. QB Dylan Raiola completed 20 of 23 passes for 231 yards, keeping the team on the field while wearing the Buffalo defense down. Overall, Colorado's first road trip ends in disaster.

Record: 1-1

Game 3: @Colorado State

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CU 7 3 3 28 41 CSU 0 24 0 14 38

Colorado State wanted revenge so bad after last season's loss. Unfortunately for them, they once again lose to the Buffaloes in epic fashion.

Things started off slow until the second quarter, when Colorado State just exploded offensively. The Buffaloes had a 10-3 lead, but turnovers and quick three-and-outs lead to a surge for the Rams. CSU WR Donovan Ollie managed to record nearly 250 receiving yards against the Colorado defense.

Down 13-24 at the end of the third quarter, it seemed like Colorado was about to lose again. But thanks two touchdowns later, the team reclaimed the lead, with the score now 28-24. Travis Hunter's 71-yard punt return touchdown put the team ahead of the Rams. However, Colorado State responded with two consecutive touchdown drives, outscoring Colorado 14-3 for a brief stretch to take a 38-31 lead.

Lajohntay Wester came up again with another big play, this time a 75-yard touchdown reception to make it 38-38. Colorado managed to stop their rivals on third down, and with seconds left, managed to get into field goal position. Alejandro made the 50-yard field goal with six seconds remaining to help the team win their second game.

Record: 2-1

Game 4: Baylor

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL BU 7 3 0 7 17 CU 0 17 3 9 29

Colorado struggled to get the ball rolling in the first quarter. However, a 64-yard punt return touchdown from Travis Hunter helped the team tie things up against the Bears. Hunter also earned 114 receiving yards along with 53 rushing yards in just six catches and three runs, respectively. The team went on to score 10 more unanswered points, and headed into halftime with a 17-10 lead.

The Buffaloes defense did their part, limiting QB Dominic Richardson to just 5.9 yards per attempt. They also forced an interception and a fumble while the team committed no turnovers. It wasn't a flashy game, but Colorado came through with the win nonetheless.

Record: 3-1

Game 5: @ UCF – Colorado Football 2024 Season Results

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CU 3 7 7 10 27 UCF 7 10 0 6 23

The Buffaloes visited the undefeated UCF Knights and escaped with a narrow victory. Once again, the team found themselves trailing early on. However, Shedeur Sanders had his best performance of the year yet. The senior QB completed over 77% of his passes with three touchdowns to boot.

Once again, the Colorado defense did their job, preventing the Knights from extending their early lead or from scoring in the third quarter. They kept the game close enough for Sanders to come up clutch and earn the lead.

Tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter, Colorado managed to score 10 unanswered points, taking a 27-17 lead. Although UCF scored a touchdown on their next drive, they missed the PAT and trailed by four points. However, the Buffaloes were able to run the clock down and avoid a comeback, earning their fourth win in five games.

Record: 4-1

Game 6: vs. Kansas State – Colorado Football 2024 Season Results

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL KSU 0 13 0 7 20 CU 10 13 0 7 30

Despite multiple injuries to Kansas State which saw them lose their QB, WR 1, and HB, the Wildcats actually played pretty well on offense. The backups, although not explosive, managed to dink-and-dunk their way down the field, dominating time of possession in the second and third quarters.

However, Shedeur Sanders once again went off, scoring three touchdowns and throwing for over 270 yards in the win. Travis Hunter also caught 4 passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns along with a rush for 12 yards. Although both offenses quieted down in the second half, Colorado's offense still put up impressive numbers en route to their fifth victory of the year.

Record: 5-1

Game 7: @ #11 Arizona – Colorado Football 2024 Season Results

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CU 3 14 3 0 20 AZ 0 13 7 7 27

The Buffaloes faced their first ranked opponent of the season and almost beat them. Unfortunately, the Wildcats rushing attack proved to be too much, with four Zona backs averaging a combined 5.4 yards per carry.

However, Colorado managed to keep things close thanks to a solid showing from Shedeur Sanders. He ended the day with 281 passing yards and a touchdown, but threw an interception on the team's final drive. The Buffaloes' running game didn't do them any favors either. Dallan Hayden only ran nine times for 19 yards, and fumbled early in the game when the team was in the redzone.

Overall, not the worst loss, but one that keeps the team out of the top 25 for now.

Record: 5-2

Game 8: vs. Cincinnati – Colorado Football 2024 Season Results

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CIN 0 20 7 7 34 CU 14 21 3 10 48

The Buffaloes quickly got over their loss at Arizona with a strong offensive showing against the Bearcats. Shedeur Sanders threw for over 300 yards along with five touchdowns on just 20 pass attempts. Dallan Hayden rebounded off an ugly performance, carrying the ball 20 times for 102 yards. And of course, Travis Hunter also shined with three total touchdowns (2 catches, 1 punt return).

However, the Buffaloes defense looked a bit suspect near the end. Had the offense not kept scoring, it was possible Cincinnati could've came back. After taking a 24-0 lead, Colorado was outscored 34-24 afterwards. Thankfully, they didn't need to worry about any comebacks today.

With the win, the Buffaloes secured a Bowl game appearance.

Record: 6-2

Rank: #25

Game 9: @ Texas Tech – Colorado Football 2024 Season Results

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CU 7 3 7 14 31 TTU 0 7 0 0 7

Entering this game with a rank to their name, the #25 Buffaloes managed to dominate a tough 7-2 Texas Tech team. Overall, there's not much to say here, other than the fact that the team played well in all areas. QB Shedeur Sanders completed 17 of 24 passes for 274 yards and 4 touchdowns. Furthermore, Texas Tech was unable to score on four different redzone drives.

Thus sealed a close victory for the Buffaloes as they now possess a 5-1 record in the conference.

Record: 7-2

Rank after win: 19#

Game 10: vs. #8 Utah – Colorado Football 2024 Season Results

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL Utah 0 0 11 8 19 CU 0 20 7 7 34

This might be the most unbelievable result in the entire season sim, considering Colorado managed to easily defeat the eighth best school in the nation. After taking a 27-0 lead, it seemed like there was little the Utes could do to win. Nevertheless, their comeback attempt saw them outscore the Buffaloes 19-7 in the last quarter and a half.

However, the Buffaloes managed to pass on by and earn another big victory. Will Deion Sanders really be able to take this team to these heights right away? We're not so sure, but with CFB 25's generous ratings for Colorado, it's easy to understand why they play so well..

Record: 8-2

Rank after win: #10

Game 11: @ Kansas – Colorado Football 2024 Season Results

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CU 7 28 3 7 45 KU 14 0 6 22 42

Despite destroying Utah and Texas Tech, Colorado somehow struggled against the 5-5 Jayhawks. Trailing 14-0 in the first, Travis Hunter scored yet another punt touchdown, making it 14-7 just before the second. Then, Colorado's offense exploded. Dallan Hayden recorded 25 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the Buffaloes ground game finally erupted.

The defense had little answers for Jayhawks' QB Jalon Daniels, who scored five touchdowns in the game. In fact, the Jayhawks actually reclaimed their led in the fourth quarter after scoring three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth. However, Jimmy Horn Jr's 10 yard touchdown reception with 10 seconds left lead to another Buffaloes victory.

Record: 9-2

Rank after win: #10

Game 12: vs. Oklahoma State – Colorado Football 2024 Season Results

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL OKST 10 14 0 14 38 CU 14 14 10 6 44

This miraculous Cindarella run extends once more with a win over the 7-5 Oklahoma State Cowboys. This game was dominated by both offenses and was a constant back and forth. In fact, there were 7 different lead changes throughout the contest until the Buffaloes just barely escaped with a victory.

At this point I personally can't believe this team will get 6 more wins than their previous season. However, EA Sports loves Colorado, giving them some of the best players in the game. Therefore, it only makes sense that they perform so well virtually.

Record: 10-2

Rank after win: #8

Big 12 Conference Championship vs. #11 BYU

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 OT FINAL BYU 7 17 0 8 6 38 CU 7 6 6 13 3 35

Yes, this actually happened. The #11 BYU Cougars defeated the #8 Colorado Buffaloes in the Big 12 Conference Championship. I'm not making this up. Shedeur Sanders completed only 51% of his passes, though still managed to record over 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in the affair. Meanwhile BYU QB Bobby Bohannon went off, throwing for 393 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The game was their first overtime game of the season, and unfortunately it ended in a loss for them. Alejandro Mata nailed a 50 yard field goal, but BYU responded with another field goal of their own. Shedeur Sanders then threw an interception, giving the Cougars the chance to win it all. The rest was history.

Record: 10-3

Rank after los: #10

College Football Playoff Round 1 – @ #4 Penn State

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL CU 0 0 0 7 7 PSU 0 17 14 10 41

Things were going a little too well for Colorado this season, and the chances of them actually making the CFP are very slim. Even with the expansion to 12 teams, it's hard to believe the Buffaloes will even win 10 games. But again, because of the high ratings for the team, the game expects Colorado to perform very well. That explains why they even made it this far.

But in the end, the Nittany Lions finally and thankfully let reality set in. They held the Sanders to jut 155 passing yards while Dallan Hayden only recorded 36 yards on 10 carries. Additionally, Sanders threw two interceptions and Travis Hunter was nowhere to be seen.

On defense, the Buffaloes played well in the first quarter, but fell apart soon afterwards. They allowed two different receivers to eclipse 100 yards, while they allowed 6.1 yards per carry altogether from the three opposing halfbacks. But the biggest problem seemed to be the number of chunk plays. four different receivers caught passes of over 25 yards, which obviously impacted the score.

Although their season ends in utter heartbreak, it's a fantastic outcome for a team that went 4-8 last year.

Record: 10-4

Yes, you'll look at this record and think this is pure nonsense – and you'd be right. But there's a few factors to consider that explain why Colorado did so well:

The Buffaloes have various players with high OVR ratings

The team has high overall team grades (offense, defense, special teams), despite their 2023 record

Many players, including Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, possess high-rated abilities

There seems to be a known issue in College Football 25 that sees low-rated teams dominate and often upset their opponents This may explain why BYU silently took the league by storm.



Sure, we could've just turned off and reset every matchup. However, then it would've felt like we were controlling the outcome. So at the end of the day, we hope this either gave you a laugh, or hope as a Colorado fan.

Overall, that wraps up the Colorado 2024 Football Season Results according to College Football 25. We can't wait to look back and see how accurately (or inaccurately) it matches with the regular season results.

