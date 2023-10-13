On Friday, October 13th, we have a great slate of playoff college football and FanDuel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 7-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our NCAAF prop odds series this Friday, October 13th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has three player props and a moneyline parlayed together into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's same-game promo has to offer.

NCAAF Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Shedeur Sanders Over 342.5 Passing Yards

Shedeur Sanders Any Time Touchdown Scorer

Xavier Weaver Any Time Touchdown Scorer

Colorado To Win

NCAAF Same Game Parlay Odds: +735

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in college football. He has already broken several Colorado school records, and he is poised to have a big night against Stanford tonight.

Sanders is likely to throw for over 342.5 yards against the Cardinal defense. Stanford's pass defense has been vulnerable this season. The Cardinal have allowed an average of 312.5 passing yards per game, which ranks 128th in the nation. They have also given up 12 passing touchdowns on the season.

Also, Sanders has been playing at a high level all season. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in four out of his six games this season, and he has thrown for at least 350 yards in three of those four games. He has also thrown for 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season.

Shedeur Sanders Any Time Touchdown Scorer

Shedeur Sanders is likely to score a touchdown against Stanford tonight as he has three rushing touchdowns in his six games this season and coming off back-to-back games with one rushing touchdown. He is also averaging 10 carries per game running with the football with a long carry of at least 15+ yards in each of his last five games.

Stanford's defense has been struggling to stop the run this season. The Cardinal have allowed an average of 132 rushing yards per game, which ranks 49th in the nation. They have also given up 10 rushing touchdowns, where three of them have come from the opposing quarterbacks. Sanders is a very good runner, and he should be able to exploit Stanford's weakness in the run defense.

Xavier Weaver Any Time Touchdown Scorer

Xavier Weaver is one of the most talented wide receivers in the Pac-12. He is a big-play threat, and he is very good at making contested catches. Weaver is also a very good athlete, and he is not afraid to go over the middle.

Weaver is the go-to receiver for Shedeur Sanders, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12. Sanders has a lot of trust in Weaver, and he is not afraid to go to him in big moments. As we stated above Stanford has one of the worst pass defenses in the league this season giving up 312.5 yards through the air while giving up 12 passing touchdowns.

While Weaver may be in a scoring drought over his last three games, this is the matchup that will get him right. With Colorado being a sizable favorite in this matchup the bookmakers believe that the Buffaloes will be able to do as they please on the offensive side of the ball and the stats do back up those claims. Sanders should be able to continue his hot streak under center while peppering Weaver with targets giving him ample opportunities to get the ball in the endzone.

Colorado To Win

Colorado is a 12.5-point favorite to beat Stanford tonight and they should have no problem getting the job done. Colorado has a better offense than Stanford. The Buffaloes are averaging 33 points per game, which ranks 32nd in the nation. Stanford is averaging only 18.3 points per game, which ranks 115th in the nation.

Shedeur Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks in the Pac-12. He has thrown for 2,020 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Stanford's quarterback, Justin Lamson, has thrown for only 413 yards and zero touchdowns this season. Colorado is a hard team to keep up with offensively and seeing how Stanford's offense has been abysmal for the most part this season as long as Colorado's offense is clicking on all cylinders they should drown their defense with their high pace for their second consecutive victory.