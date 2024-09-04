In their Week 2 matchup, Colorado football (1-0) will travel to Lincoln to face their most heated rival, Nebraska (1-0).

This game features two programs that appear to be on upward trajectories. Both have faced a decade or more of hardships, struggling to find a worthy head coach and failing in multiple facets.

Deion Sanders, who has met intense criticism, leads the Buffaloes in his second year, featuring two of the most talented players in Colorado football history — Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. On the other side is Matt Rhule, a coach with a track record of rebuilding programs, excluding his NFL stint with the Carolina Panthers. Rhule may have leveled the playing field with his freshman quarterback, Dylan Raiola, this season.

Both teams are coming off Week 1 wins. However, Colorado’s matchup against North Dakota State, one of the best in the FCS, was a nail-biter. The Buffaloes needed a 17-play, 80-yard drive midway through the fourth quarter to secure the game-winning drive.

Now, in Week 2, they face FBS competition against a Big Ten Cornhuskers team, where there is no love lost. The Buffaloes have won three out of the last four contests, with two decided by a combined eight points. Can Coach Prime make it two in a row? Let's dive into Colorado football's bold predictions versus Nebraska in Week 2.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Shedeur Sanders continues to look like a Heisman Trophy candidate, even with an interception

There should be no more doubts about Shedeur Sanders. The head coach's son can flat-out ball. Against North Dakota State, he picked up where he left off last year, throwing for 445 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. His one pick was a bizarre play that bounced off a Bison player's foot into a teammate's arms.

Sanders is expected to keep the Buffaloes competitive against Nebraska. A 300-yard-plus game with three touchdowns is likely, though this time, the interception might not be a fluke. Nebraska's defense had nine interceptions last year and snagged two from UTEP last weekend.

Travis Hunter makes a pick-six off Dylan Raiola, scores at least one offensive touchdown

Last year's two-way superstar, Travis Hunter, tied for the team lead with three defensive interceptions but didn't return any for a touchdown — only Shilo Sanders did. Everyone is waiting for Hunter to have a game where he scores both offensively and defensively. What better time than against Nebraska on the road?

As seen against the Bison, Hunter is a game-changer. His ability to play both sides of the ball magnifies his impact. Against Nebraska's talented yet inexperienced freshman quarterback, Dylan Raiola, Hunter is poised to make a big play.

Colorado football's offensive line gives up at least three sacks

Colorado's offensive line does seem improved, giving up just one sack, two QB hits, and three hurries against the Bison. Three players graded 75.5 or higher in pass blocking, per Pro Football Focus. However, the real test is on Saturday against the Cornhuskers.

Last year's Nebraska football team had 32 defensive sacks, averaging 2.6 per game. Meanwhile, Colorado's line allowed 52 sacks, averaging 4.3 per game. While this year's line looks better, there’s a limited sample size. Nebraska’s defensive front is strong, and they’ll likely sack Sanders at least three times.

Colorado football loses to Nebraska in a game decided by six points or less

Currently, ESPN's matchup predictor gives Nebraska a 60.1% chance of beating Colorado. Both teams still have much to prove, but Colorado's narrow win over North Dakota State raises concerns.

While Sanders and Hunter are exciting to watch, the Buffaloes rely heavily on their performances. It's risky to depend so much on two players; eventually, this will be exposed.

Also, some of the mistakes Colorado made last year still seem present. The defensive line remains shaky, as they allowed North Dakota State to rush for 157 yards and two touchdowns, with three runs of 14 yards or more.

Additionally, Colorado's rushing attack remains weak. The team managed only 59 yards on 23 carries, an average of 2.5 yards per carry. To win, Colorado must prove they can run the ball — failing to do so is why they might ultimately lose.