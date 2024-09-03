As Nebraska football star freshman Dylan Raiola looks to improve after an impressive debut, he next faces the Colorado football team as head coach Deion Sanders had some fond words for the young star. The Cornhuskers got the opening win over the UTEP Miners, 40-7, in the lead up to battle the Buffaloes in which it will be a rematch between the two programs after last season's game also in Week 2 where the Nebraska football team lost 36-14.

They look for revenge as this time around, they have the 19-year old in Raiola who was a five-star recruit per 247 Sports coming out of Buford High School in Georgia. Against the Miners, he threw for 238 yards to go along with two touchdowns as Sanders keys in on the quarterback when speaking about the matchup ahead according to On3 Sports.

“I look for them to be physically tough, imposing; try to run the football,” Sanders said. “They have a freshman quarterback that had a pretty good day last week. But we’ve got to do what we do. We’ve got to go in and do what we’re capable of doing.”

Deion Sanders with more praise for Nebraska football's Dylan Raiola

Despite the immense of talent Raiola might have, it could still be a benefit for any opposing team since he has very little experience at the college level. When Sanders was asked if he would target that lack of experience in the game, the Buffaloes head coach would fight back at that notion and credit the Nebraska football quarterback for making some impressive plays last Saturday.

“You attack weaknesses. I don’t know if you attack inexperience,” Sanders said. “If that’s a weakness, so be it. But the kid made some darn good throws and pretty good plays. They did some consistent things that we knew they would do within their offense. A phenomenal game…But I love what he showed in his first college game ever. I loved what he showed.”

Deion Sanders with major respect to Nebraska football's Matt Rhule

If there is one aspect that is constant between the Cornhuskers since the last time the Buffaloes faced off with them, it's that Matt Rhule is still the head coach looking for a huge season in 2024. There is no doubt that there is respect from Sanders on the former Carolina Panthers and Nebraska football head coach, saying that what he has accomplished should be acknowledged.

“First of all, I have a ton of respect for Matt Rhule,” Sanders said. “He’s in – I call it our class of coaches. We all took on a tremendous test that year (2022) … So, I feel like we’re a fraternity. So, I root for that class of head coaches that came in that year.

“Pro,” Sanders continued. “He’s a professional; did a phenomenal job (with the Carolina Panthers), maybe not the job that he aspired to do, but he has a ton of experience, and I love what he’s accomplished in his college coaching career.”

At any rate, the Nebraska football team looks to start the season 2-0 where they look to make it even with the Buffaloes as their game is at home on Saturday night. They look to improve after last season where they were 5-7, but with an ultra-talented quarterback, the sky is the limit.