Colorado football looks poised to repeat their hot start last season, though they will surely try to avoid slumping on the back-half that led to them finishing with a paltry 4-8. Still, the Buffaloes showed what they can do in their 31-26 victory over North Dakota State on Friday, as quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter proved why they are likely first-round NFL draft picks. However, Nick Wright remains unimpressed with Deion Sanders and Colorado football.

In the latest episode of “What's Wright?” podcast, the sports analyst had some harsh words for the Buffaloes.

“The Colorado thing is very simple in that it really does seem like it's rinse-repeat from last year. Your quarterback is a star. You might have the best player in the entire country in Travis Hunter. Jimmy Horn Jr. is awesome and the rest of your team stinks. I don't know how they're gonna be able to compete,” Nick Wright said, clearly not buying into the Colorado football hype after last season's disappointing flameout.

Is Colorado football legit?

Nick Wright's misgivings may have a point, as the game against the Bison called to question Deion Sanders' game management skills. Not taking advantage of the opponents' timeout situation didn't prove fatal against a Division II school, but a coach's lack of awareness of game situations will bite them when they face tougher teams in the Big 12.

The team's coaching staff will have to review and iron out their tactics if they want to continue their improvement. Ranked conference opponents such as Utah, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State will not make contending for the Big 12 championship as easy as the hype makes it out to be.

Moreover, Colorado football's defense remains suspect. The same defensive problems that plagued the team in Sanders' first year as Buffaloes coach happened again versus North Dakota State, as they gave up 449 total yards to the FCS team. The Bison also got 25 first downs, while the Buffaloes got 22. Moreover, the Bison demolished Colorado's secondary, gaining a total of 292 yards through the air.

The Buffaloes' next game will be against their rival Nebraska football on Saturday, a much-hyped matchup stemming from last year's beef between Sanders and the Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule. Last year, Colorado cruised to a 36-14 victory, as Shedeur Sanders felt Rhule disrespected his team.

Both teams also won their season openers, and fans should expect them to give it their all to stay perfect through the weekend.