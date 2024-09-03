Year two of the Deion Sanders era for the Colorado football program got off to a decent start Thursday evening. The Buffaloes beat the visiting North Dakota State Bison 31-26 in front of their home fans at Folsom Field. However, it was a game that Colorado should have won more handily, no matter how good the Bison are. The game management skills of Sanders were called into question by Joel Klatt of Fox Sports on his podcast Monday.

“I said they could win 8 or 9 games…. not if they play like this,” posted Klatt's podcast on X, formerly Twitter.

Based on their schedule, eight to nine wins could happen for Colorado this season. Klatt could be right with that prediction. However, a lot of fans and analysts are already downgrading the Buffaloes due to their performance in the season opener. As good as North Dakota State is, they are still a Division II school. It was a matchup that the elder Sanders and his Colorado football program should have easily won. So, what will happen when the opponents are tougher? Can the Buffaloes rise to the occasion? Or will they collapse like they did after last season's hot start?

Deion Sanders, Colorado football need to adjust tactics moving forward

Luckily for the elder Sanders, his son Shedeur Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football. The roster also features more stars, both established and emerging. Two-way player Travis Hunter is a likely first-round NFL draft pick, and if the younger Sanders continues to play at the level he has shown throughout his collegiate career, then he'll probably be taken in the first round as well.

Talent is not the issue for the Colorado football program. With Sanders, Hunter and others leading the way, they can definitely be in the mix to win the Big 12. Three of their toughest tests, against ranked conference opponents Kansas State, Utah and Oklahoma State, will be at home in Folsom Field. They will have to travel to currently ranked rivals Arizona and Kansas, as well as to Lubbock to face Texas Tech. Their second go-around in their new (and old) home will be a challenge if the elder Sanders and his staff can't adjust their tactics.

“The clock mismanagement at the end of the game was egregious,” stated Klatt on Monday. “North Dakota State had some timeouts and all you need to know is that if you just play it out correctly, North Dakota State receives the ball at worst with about five seconds left or four seconds left in the game. And yet what happened? They threw the ball on first down with a minute 41. This cannot happen.”

It's clear that the Colorado football program still has some kinks to work out. If they can't get on track and focus on the fundamentals of football themselves, then that eight- or nine-win prediction Klatt made? It likely won't happen this year.