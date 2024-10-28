Wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter just hit another unprecedented feat in his career, this time making Big 12 history. In Colorado football's 34-23 win over new Big 12 rival Cincinnati, the junior had his best game of the season on offense for the Buffaloes. Hunter caught nine passes for 153 yards from star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The performance was so impressive that Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders put out an appreciation post on Hunter after the game. The Buffaloes' new conference seemed to agree, as Hunter was named Big 12 offensive player of the week, via Colorado football beat writer Brian Howell.

This marked the first time in Big 12 history a player has been able to win both offensive and defensive weekly honors. Hunter accomplished this in about half a season after achieving defensive honors in Week 3 against Colorado State.

Travis Hunter, Colorado football having special season

Colorado football is now ranked under Deion Sanders for the second consecutive year. This marks the first time the program has accomplished this feat since 2003. The Buffaloes are also now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2020, with plenty to play for going forward.

Travis Hunter is squarely in the Heisman race and has already surpassed his offensive totals in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. The 2023 Consensus All-American also has set personal records in passes defended and forced fumbles this season and is on pace to pass his career-highs in interceptions and tackles.

While Colorado is certainly excited about becoming bowl eligible, Deion Sanders is far from satisfied with his team's Big 12 debut season. The Buffaloes are squarely in the conference title race. They are currently 4-1 in the Big 12, exactly a game behind the undefeated conference leader BYU.

Every game for Travis Hunter and company from here on out in the regular season is very winnable. Colorado does not face a single ranked team for the rest of their season. The hardest game remaining on the schedule is a trip to Lubbock against 5-3 Texas Tech. After that comes games against three teams that have had very disappointing seasons in Utah, Kansas, and Oklahoma State.

The last time Colorado football played in their conference title game was 2016 under then-head coach Mike MacIntyre. The Buffaloes haven't been 10-2 in a season since that year as well, where they finished the year ranked No. 15.

Deion Sanders and his program still have everything ahead of them. And with the mentality that Shedeur Sanders has shown throughout this year, it's no secret that the Buffaloes believe they can continue to shock the world this college football year.