Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is loving what Colorado football has become under head coach Deion Sanders, and what that means for his conference. Just imagine how happy Yormark will be when Colorado is actually a member of the Big 12.

Colorado won't officially be welcomed into its new conference until summer of 2024. But Yormark is excited for what Sanders and his resurgent program will bring. “What's happening is transcending sport,” Yormark gushed on Thursday to 247Sports.

Upon hiring Sanders from Jackson State, the hype around Colorado football has been outsized. Especially for a team coming off a one-win 2022 season. But the Buffaloes have found success immediately. They knocked off #17 TCU in their first game under Sanders, immediately vaulting into the AP Top 25 poll.

Yormark surely wishes the Big 12 was reaping the benefits of this dynamite start to the season. But still, he is confident that what Sanders will eventually provide to the conference is worth the wait.

“He's bringing a whole new audience into college football that's obviously focused on Colorado, but generally speaking, bringing a new audience to college football,” Yormark continued. “Obviously, his vision and our vision as a conference are very aligned when you think about connecting to culture, getting on the consciousness of future student-athletes.”

Sanders has drawn huge amounts of attention to Colorado football in a short time. Of the five most-watched college football games of 2023 so far, each one of Colorado's three wins qualify. The Football Hall of Famer (Pro and College) also went viral after his interview with 60 Minutes aired after Week 2 NFL action on Sunday night.

Yormark was careful not to neglect the other programs set to join the Big 12 in 2024, saying that “Obviously, I'm looking forward to (Colorado) joining the conference as I am Arizona, Utah and Arizona State.”

But clearly Sanders and Colorado football are the main draw of that group. Currently, they are biggest draw in college football period. The Big 12 will just have to wait a little bit longer to get in on the action.