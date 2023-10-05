Colorado football's four-star recruit Aaron Butler has set social media ablaze. MaxPreps posted an image of Butler's physique this week. His jacked physique resembles more of a bodybuilder's than a wide receiver's. This is one way to make an excellent first impression on Colorado football fans.

Aaron Butler became Deion Sanders' first commit for Colorado football's 2024 recruiting class on May 16. Butler confirmed his commitment on Sanders' Instagram live that week.

ESPN ranked him the 80th overall recruit in its 2024 ESPN 300.Butler said the opportunity to contribute right away made an impression on him, per ESPN's Blake Baumgartner.

“The belief the coaching staff has in me and the system, knowing how many times that ball's going to be thrown as a freshman, being able to catch 50 passes,” Aaron Butler said.

“I know by that second, third year I'm going to be projected to be one of the top receivers. I got an opportunity to put production out, so that piece right there,” Butler added.

Aaron Butler is currently a senior wideout playing for Calabasas (CA) High School. He also considered USC, Oregon, Alabama, Miami, and Arizona. He joins a Colorado football 2024 recruiting class that also includes Zycarl Lewis, Brandon Davis-Swain, and Omar White.

Aaron Butler and Zycarl Lewis will form an intriguing wide receiver duo for Deion Sanders next season. Lewis racked up 1,473 receiving yards on 88 catches in three years in the high school ranks. Zycarl Lewis can also scamper for yardage on the ground as his 594 career rushing yards attest.

As for Aaron Butler, he could become the next big-name wide receiver for Colorado football in the 2024 NCAA season and beyond.