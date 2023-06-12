Coach Deion Sanders landed two new four-star recruits despite the criticism by Pittsburgh football coach Pat Narduzzi. Colorado football has found its new wideout in Zycarl Lewis. They also get the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound behemoth defensive lineman in Brandon Davis-Swain.

Colorado football now has a total of four recruits of the same level. Zycarl Lewis and Brandon Davis-Swain join Aaron Butler and Omar White in the 2024 recruiting class. These new recruits rank Colorado football at 31st overall by 247 Sports Composite.

Deion Sanders gets a point-sized playmaker that terrorized Tampa varsity football schools in Zycarl Lewis. Lewis totaled 1,473 receiving yards on 88 receptions in his three years of high school football. The kid does not just have sticky hands but also has fast feet as he had 594 rushing yards.

Zycarl Lewis is also elite at finishing near the endzone. He totaled 12 receiving touchdowns, and six rushing touchdowns throughout his stint. Coach Prime gets a well-rounded and agile receiver from him. If he does not fit what Colorado football needs as a receiver, Lewis also played snaps as a running back.

On the other hand, Deion Sanders took Brandon Davis-Swain right under the noses of Notre Dame football. He had a nice time on a visit to the Buffaloes that he de-committed from the Fighting Irish. He explains why he made the decision in a statement, per Chad Simmons of On 3.

“Our time with Coach Prime, it was a real spiritual thing. God was definitely in the room. There were some tears shed,” he said.

Deion Sanders shows no sign of stopping his recruitment haul after his roster shakeup.