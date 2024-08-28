The Colorado football team recently banned a reporter, Denver Post’s Sean Keeler, from asking any questions to anyone affiliated with their football program because of personal attacks on Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Keeler then appeared on The Paul Finebaum show on Wednesday, and he shared his side of the story.

Before we get into what Sean Keeler had to say, here is what Colorado football said to ESPN in a statement:

“After a series of sustained, personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime, the CU Athletic Department in conjunction with the football program, have decided not to take questions from Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler at football-related events,” the athletic department said in their statement. “Keeler is still permitted to attend football-related activities as a credentialed member of the media and other reporters from the Denver Post are welcome to ask questions of football program personnel made available to the media, including coaches, players and staff.”

Sean Keeler noted that he has tried to talk to Deion Sanders or anyone else that would be willing to talk, but he hasn’t been able to get a response.

“I have offered to talk to Deion and his representatives privately on multiple occasions, and specifically, very recently, since this went down,” Keeler said Wednesday. “I’ve not received a response. I can keep asking, and I think I know what the answer is, but I’m always willing to sit down and talk about that. And frankly, if the results on the field are different than what we saw last year, Paul, I promise you, I will be the first person to say, ‘Hey man, Hey, coach Prime, I was wrong.'”

Why did Colorado football make this public?

One thing that Paul Finebaum is confused about is why the Colorado football team wanted this to go public. Sean Keeler didn’t have an answer for him.

“I don’t and why they said what they said, and why they wrote what they wrote, I have no idea,” Keeler said. “I’d encourage you to reach out and ask them. I’d be very curious to get their response. Because, as you saw from the story that was written about it, my my boss has said, ‘what has Sean Keeler done that violates any of your ethical or professional standards?’ And I said, ‘none.’ Trying to put my hands up like and ‘why are we here?’ I would look forward to that meeting. I’ve had those meetings. It’s not a lot of them. They’re they’re not always great, but if you respect someone, you try to find the time for them. … Try to at least, if we don’t mend our fences, understand our differences, and I’d be be happy to have that discussion with them.”

Keeler is still allowed to go to football activities and he is still a media member, he just can’t ask any questions.

Colorado will begin their 2024 season on Thursday night at home against North Dakota State. The Buffaloes are favored by 9.5 points.