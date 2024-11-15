The Colorado football team is now in position to potentially shake up the recruiting world. Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are officially threatening to change Ohio State's recruiting class ahead of the December signing period.

Colorado is labeled the “biggest threat” to flip Buckeyes four-star edge rush commit London Merritt, per On3.com vice president Steve Wiltfong Thursday. Wilfong gained intel that Merritt will be heading to Boulder for the Buffaloes' showdown against Utah Saturday.

“Colorado looking to close big on the trail this cycle. They have a lot of momentum with the way that they're playing on the field,” Wiltfong said.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Merritt verbally committed to Ohio State on March 29. The IMG Academy star turned down a short list featuring Alabama, Oregon and USC at the time of his verbal decision, per On3.com's Hayes Fawcett.

“I wanted to choose a program that mirrors my hunger and pursuit for greatness and Ohio State is the perfect place for me!” Merritt said back in March.

However, suspicion grew in October that Sanders and the Buffaloes were attempting to sway Merritt. Colorado hosted him for its Oct. 12 home game against Kansas State. Merritt told 247Sports' Tom Loy that “the atmosphere was electric” inside Folsom Field.

Gaining Merritt can become a significant coup for Sanders and company. The Buffaloes currently hold three four-star high school commits for 2025. Merritt would become the first four-star addition from Florida for this cycle. But he also could end up as one of two Big 10 Conference targets to chose Boulder as their college destination.

Colorado to host both Ohio State commit and Michigan target

A high-profile four-star linebacker teammate of Merritt is also on Colorado's radar. Plus he's set to visit Boulder with him.

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is another major prospect to watch. The fellow four-star has Michigan heavily courting him. But he's taking in Utah-Colorado with Merritt. Wiltfong predicts Sanders and CU will coax both into choosing the Buffaloes.

“I could see these guys playing their college football outside of the Big 10, and Colorado is the biggest threat,” Wiltfong said.

Sanders landing both would add to the IMG Academy representation in the Rocky Mountains. Tight end Charlie Williams and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton are past IMG talent on the 2024 Colorado roster.

Tracing back to Merritt, he's the second high-profile Big 10 recruit Sanders is trying to flip. The second-year Buffaloes head coach is attempting to grab five-star quarterback Julian Lewis from USC.

The Buffaloes are 9.5-point favorites to beat their former Pac-12 rival the Utes. Now, Colorado is hosting a massive recruiting weekend. Sanders and the Buffaloes can use this game to work their recruiting magic, including persuading the Ohio State commit to announce for Colorado.