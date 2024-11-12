ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Utah has been struggling and lost to BYU in their last game in a close Holy War matchup. Colorado has been playing well and beat Texas Tech in their last game. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah-Colorado prediction and pick.

Utah-Colorado Last Game – Matchup History

Utah has won seven straight in this series, including the game last year at home, 23-17. Colorado has not won this series since 2016, when they won in Boulder, 22-27. This seems like Colorado's best chance for a win since then, based on how the Buffaloes are playing and how much Utah is struggling.

Overall Series: 35-32-3

Here are the Utah-Colorado College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah-Colorado Odds

Utah: +9.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +285

Colorado: -9.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -365

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah vs. Colorado

Time: noon ET/9:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread/Win

Utah's offense has struggled this season. The offense is averaging 362.9 total yards and then 22.6 points per game. The key for the offense is that they have not been able to find a consistent quarterback. Brandon Rose took over last week against BYU, and he had 157 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 57.1% completion percentage. Dorian Singer has been great in the receiving corps. He has 616 yards on 44 receptions. The running game has also been great, thanks to Micah Bernard. He has 860 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 147 carries. This offense has struggled and is the biggest reason why the Utes have been on a downward spiral this season

Utah's defense has been great this season. They are allowing 307.4 yards and 17.1 points per game. They are solid against both the pass and the run but better against the pass. They allow 175 yards through the air and 132 yards on the ground. This defense has a massive challenge against Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the Buffaloes on offense. Colorado relies on their pass offense and their receivers. This will be the difference in the game in Boulder because the Utes need to slow down the passing offense to win on the road.

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado's offense has been solid this season. The offense is averaging 404.5 total yards and then 31.4 points per game. This offense goes as Shedeur Sanders goes. He has 2,882 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 72.9% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced for the most part, but Travis Hunter has stood out as the leader and is having a Heisman Trophy-caliber year. He has 856 yards and nine touchdowns on 69 receptions. The running game has been nonexistent, but Isaiah Augustave still leads the way with 303 yards and three touchdowns on 73 carries. This offense has a lot of talent, but they have a big challenge against Utah and their defense.

Colorado's defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 367.2 yards and 22.6 points per game. They are solid against both the pass and the run but slightly better against the pass. They allow 216.6 yards through the air and 150.7 yards per game on the ground. This game will be challenging because the Utah offense has struggled overall, but they still have one of the best rushing attacks in college football because of Micah Bernard in the backfield.

Final Utah-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Colorado is the better team in this game and should win and cover easily. The issue with Utah is that they can not score consistently, and that only gets so far against a team like Colorado. The Buffaloes have also improved on defense and should cause issues for an already struggling offense. Expect the Buffaloes to win and cover at home for their first win against the Utes since 2016.

Final Utah-Colorado Prediction & Pick: Colorado -9.5 (-122)