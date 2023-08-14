Colorado football did not look the same as it was before spring. The arrival of Coach Deion Sanders prompted some players to get cut out of the system while some had to transfer. Most of their squad consists of recent acquisitions after the Buffaloes cleaned house over the Spring and Summer break. The addition of Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders also raised some eyebrows among the college football community.

Continuity is the name of the game when it comes to winning it all in college football. A constant system and culture are the biggest selling points that any team can have. This is why Nick Saban, Ryan Day, and Kirby Smart have been very successful in acquiring commitments. Their glitz and glamour only come second to the winning culture that propels them upward.

Coach Deion Sanders hopes to replicate that in the Colorado football program. He may just be able to do that along with Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders. He unveiled why this was a primary concern for him after they cleaned the house, via Jack Curlough of USA Today.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don’t care about culture. I don’t even care if they like each other, I want to win,” he said about his team's probable chemistry. Although, a huge focus of his coaching style involves playing through the game despite differences, “I have been on some teams where the quarterback didn’t like the receiver but they darn sure made harmony when the ball was snapped. And we’re not like that, trust me, these kids are very fond of one another.”

Will he be able to create the desired culture for the Buffaloes?