With Travis Hunter set to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, replacing the reigning Heisman winner's production will be key for Colorado in 2025. Deion Sanders is already making big moves toward that goal by flipping former Tulsa receiver Joseph Williams, the 2024 AAC Freshman of the Year, to the Buffaloes from Utah in the transfer portal.

Williams confirmed his switch on Sunday to 247 Sports. The star wideout initially committed to the Utes on Dec. 18 before changing direction. His reason for altering his commitment within a four-day span remains unclear.

While Tulsa struggled in 2024, Williams was a lone bright spot for the Golden Hurricane. He finished second on the team in both receptions and receiving yards with 30 catches for 588 yards. He added five receiving touchdowns on the year to steal the AAC Freshman of the Year award away from his teammate, quarterback Kirk Francis.

Williams' 588 receiving yards were the sixth-most of any freshman in Division I. On top of Colorado and Utah, he also received a transfer portal offer from Michigan, LSU, USC and others. Despite his lack of recruiting profile as an incoming freshman, his 6-foot-2, 195-pound frame intrigued several Power Five schools from the portal.

Before committing to Tulsa, Williams was just a three-star prospect from Mansfield Summit High School in Arlington, Texas. He received just two Power Five offers — Oregon State and Washington State — but chose to remain closer to home and receive immediate playing time.

Colorado prepares to rebuild in 2025

While Colorado has improved each year under Sanders, it is set to take a step back in 2025. Not only will they lose Hunter, but the Buffaloes will likely need to replace the production of Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Webster and Will Sheppard.

Hunter led the team with a 1,000-yard season, but the entire unit formed one of the top receiving corps in the country. Horn entered the year with high expectations but was limited by injuries throughout. His struggles allowed Webster to record 880 receiving yards on the year, second on the team behind Hunter.

Replacing Shedeur Sanders at quarterback will be their biggest hurdle, though they have temporarily stopped the bleeding by acquiring former Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter from the transfer portal. However, they will still need to address the departures of nearly their entire receiving room from 2024.

Stealing Williams from Utah was a big first step but will need to be just the first of many. Freshman Drelon Miller will be Colorado's top returning receiver in 2025 with just 31 catches for 277 yards in 2024.