The biggest thing in college football finally fell. Colorado football lost their first game of the year in blowout fashion, 42-6, to Oregon, bumping the team out of the top 25. While the loss is a reality check for both the team and fans everywhere, the hype surrounding the Buffaloes has not faded. All eyes will be on the action in Boulder this week as Colorado takes on USC. Colorado lost on the road to Oregon, but they get to go back home to play an even tougher opponent.

While a lot of football talk has been about Colorado, USC has been a major topic of discussion as well. They are the number eight team in the nation and are led by the best player in the country, former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Colorado's last few games have been heavily tuned in to, and this one may draw the most interest yet.

When and where is the game?

Colorado has proven they can win as the away team, winning their first game of the year against a TCU squad that made it to the National Championship Game just last year. However, the Buffaloes are clearly much more comfortable at Folsom Field. The team had their butt whooped by the Ducks in Oregon, but they hope the home crowd in Boulder, Colorado, will be able to help them get back on track. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 30th.

How to watch Colorado vs. USC

The game is on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff program. You can also stream the game live with fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field — Boulder, Colo.

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: USC -21.5 | O/U 74.5

What went wrong for Colorado against Oregon

Colorado was embarrassed by Oregon. The hype had clearly gotten to their head, and they made a fool of themselves. Trevor Woods was seen stomping on Oregon's midfield logo in pregame, which is something Colorado viewed as disrespectful when Nebraska did it to them just weeks prior.

Head coach Deion Sanders' son Shilo, who is a safety for Colorado, was caught on camera saying, “I'll beat the f**k out of every one of y'all and your coach.” He continued, “Why y'all so little?” The trash-talking caught up to Shilo, as he was hit hard and hospitalized after the game. He has reportedly been urinating blood all week, but there is still a chance he will play against USC.

Part of what made Colorado so good over the first few weeks was that they played with a chip on their shoulder because they felt disrespected. When the team received a ton of national love, they seemingly didn't know how to respond.

Colorado storylines

Shilo Sanders isn't the only one with an injury concern going into the USC game. Xavier Weaver – Colorado's top receiver – left the Oregon game with an injury, as he was spotted heading to the locker room with his shoe off after getting hurt on a reception. Weaver's status is unknown, but if he is unable to go on Saturday, then the Buffaloes depth chart gets a whole lot thinner.

Travis Hunter is still expected to be out with a lacerated liver in Week 5. Hunter is the Buffaloes' other premier pass-catching threat, but he also is the team's best defensive player. His missing time leaves Colorado short-handed on both sides of the ball. After the loss to Oregon, Hunter pleaded with his head coach to let him play.

“I need to play this week,” Hunter said via Deion Sanders. “We need to get everything we can so I can get back on the field. I'm not taking no for an answer.”

Knowing Hunter's importance to the team and his bright future, Sanders quickly shut down the idea. If neither Weaver nor Hunter are available, then Jimmy Horn Jr. will be the top pass-catching option for Shedeur Sanders. Horn has 27 catches for 243 and two touchdowns in 2023. He is a good receiver, but he only had one catch for -4 yards against Oregon, and he is much better served as a complimentary player behind Weaver and Hunter.

Like Horn, Shedeur Sanders had a rough game against Oregon. Sanders is still second in the nation in passing yards, but he only had 159 yards and one touchdown through the air against Oregon. He and his Colorado teammates will have to step it up if they want to beat USC, and Sanders will have to have a statistical masterclass to carry his hobbled team and keep any hope alive of winning the Heisman Trophy.

USC storylines

While Shedeur Sanders is one of the favorites to win the Heisman, Caleb Williams already has won college football's most prestigious individual award. Williams is expected to be the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has shown why early on this season, as his 15 passing touchdowns are the second most in college football.

Archie Griffin is the only player to win the Heisman twice, but Williams will have a real case to join that exclusive club if he keeps this up, especially considering he has led USC to a 4-0 record and the number eight ranking in the nation. Williams has thrown for six more touchdowns in three fewer quarters to this point in the season than he did last year.

While the quarterback has led the way, the entire Trojan offense has been electric. The USC offense is number one in the nation in scoring (55 points per game), number three in total offense (569.2 yards per game), and third in passing offense (377.2 yards per game). Lincoln Riley is staking his claim as one of the best offensive masterminds in football. USC is filled with explosive athletes around Williams, as six players have already racked up over 100 yards receiving on the year, with Tahj Washington leading the way with 278 yards.

Such a high-octane offense will be tough for Colorado to slow down. The Buffaloes have given up 35 or more points to three of their four opponents, and they are now riddled with injuries. USC is the heavy favorite, but you can never count out Coach Prime. Deion Sanders has motivated his team all year by making them want to overcome the hate. While it backfired against Oregon, their blowout loss may also fuel the fire going forward.