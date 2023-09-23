Colorado football has started the 2023 season 3-0 with head coach Deion Sanders leading the charge. Sanders and the Buffaloes are currently preparing for a pivotal clash with Oregon. Prior to the game, former MLB players took some time to remember Sanders' best baseball moments. Sanders played both football and baseball, and happened to excel in both sports. As a result, he earned the respect of both NFL and MLB superstars.

Video via MLB:

Before he was Coach Prime, he was Prime Time on the baseball diamond! We decided to ask some former players their favorite memories of @DeionSanders. pic.twitter.com/SAcmiSj7K7 — MLB (@MLB) September 23, 2023

“My favorite baseball memory of Deion is in 2001,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “He was making his return to baseball, coming back with the Reds. I was on the team in the lineup with him… I believe it was first at-bat, home run. Couple stolen bases. Just a very Deion-like game in his return to baseball. Hadn't played baseball in a long time and absolutely delivered an All-Star level performance.”

Deion Sanders made his MLB debut in 1989 with the New York Yankees. He played through the 1995 season before focusing on football in 1996. Sanders would return during the '97 campaign. However, he didn't play in MLB after 1997 until 2001, which was his final season in the big leagues.

Overall, Sanders slashed .263/.319/.392 with a .711 OPS for his career. He offered some power and was a true stolen base threat, recording an impressive 38 stolen bases in 1994.

“Deion Sanders, great talent,” New York Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “First time I saw him run it took my breath away. There was a completely different level. First time we tried to do rundown drills in spring training, we had to make Deion leave the rundown because we couldn't get him out.”

The video from MLB features more stories from former players such as Harold Reynolds, Don Mattingly, and Sean Casey. Although Deion Sanders is known as a football coach now, MLB players certainly have not forgotten his impact on the game of baseball.