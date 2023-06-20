Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been making his mark in the coaching scene over the past few years. In December of last year, the 55-year-old took his talents from Jackson State all the way to Colorado to take charge of the Buffaloes' football program. Some might think that the next logical step for the two-time Super Bowl champ is to head on over to the NFL in a year or two. Well, this is apparently the last thing on Sanders' mind at the moment.

When asked if we should all expect him to step up to the big leagues soon, Sanders decided to clap back with a fiery response — one that has made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of doing so whatsoever:

“I don’t have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL. I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs,” Sanders told Cowboys Country. “I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes. We’re gonna do it this way, work out as a team. The only thing that will be individual about you is the way you play. I’m a little different, I’m cut a little different.”

Not only did Sanders reject the notion of becoming an NFL coach someday, but he also decided to take a savage shot at some of the coaches in the league today. Clearly, Deion Sanders hasn't changed one bit since his playing days.

The six-time All-Pro defensive back did hint at a possible move up to the NFL someday, but he has also made it clear that if ever, he would want the top job immediately:

“I’m not an assistant coach. That is not me. I am a head coach, I know what I am. I don’t settle for mediocrity whatsoever,” Sanders said.