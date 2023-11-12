While the Colorado Buffaloes have struggled after a sharp start, Deion Sanders believes the 2023 season has been successful

At the start of the season, the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders was at the forefront of the college football world. The Buffs started the season with 3 straight victories, including an opening week triumph over TCU. The Horned Frogs made it all the way to the national championship game last year before losing to Georgia.

After wins over Nebraska and Colorado State, the Buffs appeared to be writing a notable story as Sanders and his team had shown quite a bit of improvement over a Colorado team that won only 1 game in 2022. However, the bubble started to burst in the 4th week of the season when the Buffs were pummeled 42-6 by the explosive Oregon Ducks.

After that, Sanders and Colorado suffered losses to USC, Stanford, UCLA, Oregon State and Arizona, with their only ensuing victory coming against Arizona State.

The Buffs have fallen to 4-6 on the season, but Sanders has characterized his first season in Boulder as successful.

“In many aspects, certainly. Certainly. I’m trying to watch my words,” Sanders said. “Certainly, I feel as though every time these fans come in this stadium, there’s an expectation of us to win. I think that’s progress. I wasn’t here last year, but I’m pretty sure, I’ve talked to some people that I know pretty well, I think that’s tremendous progress.”

The Buffs are coming off a heartbreaking 34-31 loss to Arizona. Colorado took a 31-24 lead into the 4th quarter, but D.J. Williams scored on a 7-yard run to tie the score and PK Tyler Loop connected on a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game to give the Wildcats the victory.

Deion Sanders and the Buffs will close the season with a pair of road games against Washington State and Utah.